Chicagoland Speedway ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards SCOTT 150 Fast Facts

SCOTT 150 FAST FACTS

The SCOTT 150 at Chicagoland Speedway is the eleventh race of 20 scheduled for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. It is the seventh race of the nine races that make up the 2018 General Tire Superspeedway Challenge, a championship-within-a-championship that takes place on paved tracks one mile in length and longer.

Sheldon Creed continues to lead the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards championship standings after ten of 20 races. He has a 150-point advantage over his MDM Motorsports teammate Zane Smith.

Zane Smith leads the series with three wins this season (Nashville, Talladega, Toledo); Sheldon Creed has two wins (Michigan, Gateway); Michael Self (Daytona), Christian Eckes (Salem), Brandon Jones (Charlotte), Harrison Burton (Pocono), and Chandler Smith (Madison) all have single race wins so far in 2018.

Venturini Motorsports has entered three female drivers, Natalie Decker, Leilani Munter, and Toni Breidinger, in the SCOTT 150, the first time one team has entered three females in one national-level stock car event. The Venturini family has a long history in the Chicagoland area; team owner Bill Venturini is a native of Chicago and won two ARCA championships based in the Windy City.

Based on his two recent wins at Michigan and Gateway, Sheldon Creed and his No. 28 United Rentals Toyota team leads the General Tire Superspeedway Challenge standings. He has a 265-point lead over Riley Herbst and the No. 18 NOS/ORCA Coolers Toyota team.

Chandler Smith is not entered in the SCOTT 150, but leads the General Tire Pole Award standings with four. At just 15 years of age, he is not eligible to compete at tracks longer than one mile.

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. holds the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards track qualifying record at 180.030 miles per hour set in 2008.

Kevin Swindell set the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race record when he won in 2012; his average speed was 141.103 miles per hour.

The record for most caution flags at Chicagoland Speedway is 10, in 2004 and 2007. The record for most laps under caution is 58 in 2002.

The record for fewest caution flags at Chicagoland Speedway is three in 2013 and 2013; the record for fewest caution laps is 11 in 2012.

In seventeen previous races at Chicagoland, there have been no repeat winners and no repeat General Tire Pole Award winners.

SCOTT, a Kimberly-Clark brand, is the race sponsor and the sponsor of ARCA’s season-long rookie of the year award. Zane Smith is the current leader of the SCOTT Rookie of the Year Challenge. A driver’s 15 best finishes are counted towards the award and the award cannot also go to the overall series champion.

The SCOTT 150 at Chicagoland Speedway will be televised live on Fox Sports 1 at 9 pm ET on Thursday, June 28. Tickets are still available by visiting the track ticket office, and discount tickets are available at many local in-market Menards stores. ARCARacing.com will have live timing and scoring information from every practice session, qualifying, and during the race for registered users.

