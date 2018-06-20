Trevor Bayne – Chicagoland Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @TBayne6

Overton’s 400 – Sunday, July 1 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Chicagoland Speedway

· Trevor Bayne will make his sixth MENCS start at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday.

· Bayne’s average finish at the 1.5-mile track is 23.2 with his best result coming in 2012, a 20th-place finish in the No. 21. He most recently crossed the line 22nd in the 2017 event after starting 26th.

· His best qualifying effort came in the 2012 race after starting 14th. He also qualified 20th in 2016 and 26th most recently last season.

· In eight Xfinity starts at Chicago, Bayne has three top-five and four top-10 finishes, including a career-best runner-up result in 2014. He also finished third in 2011.

Matt Puccia at Chicagoland Speedway

· Matt Puccia will be atop the pit box for his eighth MENCS race at Chicagoland, and third with Trevor Bayne.

· Puccia’s best finish came back in 2012 with Greg Biffle, a 13th-place result after starting 22nd. In two races with Bayne at the 1.5-mile speedway, Puccia has led the team to a 23rd (2016) and 22nd place (2017) finish.

· Puccia also called two races for Paul Menard in the Xfinity series, finishing 14th (2009) and 11th (2010).

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Chicago:

“Chicago is a fun place to go with the ability to run right near the wall, or hug the bottom line. We’re excited to get back on track in our AdvoCare Rehydrate Fusion this weekend with the goal of continued improvement in our car.”

Recapping Sonoma

Bayne just missed the final round of qualifying, turning the 13th-best lap in the field for his best career start on a road course. He would go on to finish 27th.

On The Car

Bayne will once again run the colors of AdvoCare Rehydrate this weekend, a scheme that promotes AdvoCare’s electrolyte drink that Bayne and the No. 6 team use each weekend at the track.

About AdvoCare Rehydrate®

AdvoCare Rehydrate® electrolyte drink mix features vitamins, minerals and amino acids designed to promote optimal hydration and recovery. A blend of electrolytes, including a 1:1 ratio of sodium to potassium, work to re-establish your electrolyte balance, while sequential carbohydrates help to maintain proper metabolism and give your body the fuel it needs to perform at its best. Shop and learn more about the products and opportunity at advocare.com

