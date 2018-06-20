Jewel-Osco and Eckrich® Partner with Richard Petty Motorsports at Chicagoland

WELCOME, N.C. – (June 26, 2018) – Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today, Jewel-Osco will be the primary sponsor of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 team during this weekend’s events at the Chicagoland Speedway. Eckrich®, the makers of naturally hardwood smoked sausage and deli meats, will also be a partner of Wallace Jr. and the team this weekend in Joliet, Illinois.

Jewel-Osco, based in Itasca, Illinois, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, operates 186 stores across Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa, and has been a fixture among Midwest grocers since 1899 when Frank Ross and Frank Skiff launched the Jewel Tea Company, selling tea and coffee door-to-door from horse-drawn wagons.

Recognized for its great taste and quality, the Eckrich brand has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Jewel-Osco and Eckrich are partnering for the debut of Wallace Jr. at the Chicagoland Speedway.

“This is such an exciting partnership, and helps us connect with race fans on many levels,” said Wallace Jr. “Fans can go to their local Jewel-Osco and pick up some Eckrich smoked sausage to enjoy, whether they’re at a trackside tailgate or hosting a homegating party to watch the race.”

The Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway is scheduled for this Sunday, July 1. The race will be televised live on NBC Sports Network at 2:30 p.m. ET and broadcast on Motor Racing Network and SIRIUS/XM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Click n’ Close, STP, United States Air Force and World Wide Technology.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).

About Eckrich

Founded by Peter Eckrich in 1894, Eckrich has a rich heritage starting from a small meat market in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to one of the most recognized regional premium deli and meat brands on the market today. Through it all, Eckrich meats have been recognized for their great taste and supreme quality, craftsmanship, care, and pride. For more information, visit www.eckrich.com.

About Jewel-Osco

Jewel-Osco operates 186 stores in Illinois, Iowa, and Indiana, and offers consumers the convenience of retail grocery and pharmacy services. Originally established in 1899, the company and its associates remain committed to the communities they serve. For more information about Jewel-Osco, visit www.jewelosco.com or www.jeweloscopharmacies.com.

