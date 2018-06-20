Ryan Reed – Chicago Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Chicagoland

Reed has competed at Chicagoland Speedway six times in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

In those six starts, Reed’s best finish came in the fall of 2015 with an 11th-place effort, after starting 10th.

Reed has two ARCA Series starts at Chicago with one win and two top-five finishes. In 2015, Reed led 70 laps on his way to winning the race, in 2012 started fourth and finished fifth.

One Year Ago at Chicago

Ryan Reed was running fifth with 12 laps remaining at Chicagoland Speedway when contact with another competitor resulted in a spin and damage to his No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford. Thanks to quick work by his team, Reed stayed on the lead lap despite two pit stops for repairs and was able to hang on in the closing laps to earn a 17th-place finish.

Reed on Chicagoland

“I really like Chicago. I’ve won an ARCA race there and I feel like we’ve had some decent cars there. Our 1.5-mile program has taken big steps forward. We had a really successful Charlotte test over a month ago and overall our aero packages have gotten better and better as we figure out this composite body.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

