Chase Briscoe – Chicago Advance

Team: No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @ChaseBriscoe5, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Briscoe on Chicago

“Chicago is one of my favorite 1.5-mile tracks. It rough, fast, you can move around a lot and provides lots of options. The track surface is wore out so there is lots of sliding around and that’s typically the places I like the most.”

Briscoe at Chicago

Briscoe has one prior start at Chicago in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. In 2017, he qualified second, led a total of 18 laps and finished second.

Briscoe won the ARCA Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2016 after starting second and leading for 86 laps.

Overtime

Briscoe will be racing in his Sprint Car Saturday evening at Route 66 Speedway, competing in both wing and non-wing events.

Nutri Chomps

Nutri Chomps are a 100% rawhide-free, vitamin & mineral enriched, high protein dog chew made of chicken and pork skin. Nutri Chomps is one of several product lines by Scott Pet, Inc. Scott Pet is headquartered in Rockville, Indiana and is a family-owned manufacturer and distributor of quality pet products for over 40 years.

Scott Pet began a relationship with Briscoe in 2016 while he was competing in the ARCA Series. Briscoe promoted Scott Pet products on the track, while Jack Hanna entered homes through television commercials educating consumers on the dangers of rawhide. Briscoe and Hanna will team up again in 2018 to continue to share their message from track to television. Hanna’s image is featured on the deck lid of Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.

Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford

Chicago is the fifth of 12 races for Briscoe in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

