Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Preview

Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· THORNE BY OUR SIDE: LFR is proud to welcome Thorne as the newest partner of Leavine Family Racing (LFR) for their second primary sponsorship race aboard the No. 95 Chevy this season. Through the partnership, Thorne will provide the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 14 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Chicagoland, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 13.4 and an average finish of 17.7. He’s completed 3,473 of 3,744 (92.8 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 12 laps. Kahne has earned two top-five and four top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track located in Joliet, IL.

· RACE INFO: The Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, July 1st. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Chicagoland:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

07/11/04 Tropicana 400 2 36 136/267 Crash

07/10/05 USG Sheetrock 400 18 41 138/267 Engine

07/09/06 USG Sheetrock 400 3 23 270/270 Running

07/15/07 USG Sheetrock 400 24 32 262/267 Running

07/12/08 Lifelock.com 400 8 15 267/267 Running

07/11/09 Lifelock.com 400 15 3 267/267 Running

07/10/10 Lifelock.com 400 12 6 267/267 Running

09/19/11 GEICO 400 24 12 267/267 Running

09/16/12 GEICO 400 6 3 267/267 Running

09/15/13 GEICO 400 4 12 267/267 Running

09/14/14 MyAFibStory.com 400 19 13 267/267 Running

09/20/15 MyAFibRisk.com 400 8 24 264/267 Running

09/18/16 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 19 7 270/270 Running

09/17/17 Tales of the Turtles 400 25 21 264/267 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 14 0 2 4 0

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

16 0 0 0 0 13 25.6 23.8

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

520 18 92 175 27 4,661 14.3 17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Chicago is a lot of fun to race at! It’s a place that eats the tires up pretty well, which is a challenge that is enjoyable for drivers. I think one of the biggest challenges there is to have enough rear grip and enough turn, which is similar to every track in that sense, but Chicago also has some bumps getting into Turn 1 and also from the wall all the way into Turn 3. Having good balance, getting our Thorne Chevy to ride those bumps well, and keeping the tires on it are all important factors for Chicago. The longer entry into Turn 3 over the bumps, being able to keep your car turning well, yet also keeping the back of the car in the race track so that you can get into the corner hard enough are the challenges there. Usually when you can get that right, you can be pretty decent at the other end of the track as well and have a good day. I would imagine with us now moving the race at Chicago from September to July, that the heat is going to be quite a bit hotter and I’d think that could definitely change up the overall race and the pace, as well as possibly the lines on the track for where the grip is at. I raced an XFINITY Series race at Chicago several years ago in July, and it was definitely way warmer for that race than what we’ve experienced in the Cup Series racing there in September.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “I actually felt that Sonoma went really well for our No. 95 team. We focused on longer runs with the limited sets of tires on Friday and I think that it payed off for us during the race. We had a really good long-run car, which opened up our strategy options. Overall, I’m very happy with our performance at Sonoma and it just shows we have that potential in us. I’m excited to go to Chicago this weekend! The biggest challenges at Chicago are the bumps and the difference in the racetrack from end to end. The exit of Turn 2 really opens up wide and the Exit of Turn 4 is tighter, so finding that perfect balance can sometimes be tough. I think running with the cars we think we should be able to run against is considered a good day for us. It will also be important for us to be taking care of tires and making the most of our potential. Personally, I consider Chicagoland my home track since I’m from Iowa. It’s the closest track on our circuit to where I grew up, so it’ll be cool to go back and see some family and friends this weekend.”

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/.

