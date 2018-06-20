Max Tullman set for Truck Series debut at Chicagoland with Young’s Motorsports

JOLIET, Ill. – Veteran Sports Car racer Max Tullman (@MaxTullman) will pull double-duty this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway as the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards rookie will also compete in Friday night’s Overton’s 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race for Young’s Motorsports.

Friday night’s event will be the first of a minimum three-race schedule for Tullman aboard Young’s Motorsports’ No. 20 Chevrolet, as the 20-year-old is also set to compete at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in September and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Chicagoland,” said Tullman.

“Originally, we were only slated to race with Tyler (Young, team principal) for two races, however, the opportunity to race at Chicagoland opened and I was glad we were able to make it happen.”

For Chicagoland, Yurpal.com, the first and only e-commerce platform designed and dedicated to the construction and building materials industry will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday night’s 150-lap race.

Set to make his seventh ARCA start of the season for Mason Mitchell Motorsports, the Chester Springs, Pa. native has set a reasonable goal for his transition to NASCAR.

“I just want to finish the race,” spoke Tullman, who has earned three top-10 finishes in six ARCA starts this season. “I don’t care if it’s first or last, I just want to do a good job for everyone at Yurpal.com and Young’s Motorsports. This is a huge learning curve for me, but I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by great people.

“I’d be very satisfied with a top-20 finish on Friday night.”

Yurpal.com CEO Jon De Langis is again thrilled about his company’s involvement with Tullman and Young’s Motorsports.

“All of us at Yurpal.com are ecstatic about this chance to be a part of Max’s NASCAR debut at Chicagoland Speedway,” offered De Langis.

“As we’ve mentioned, we consider a relationship in Motorsports as a very high priority to promote our brand as we continue to grow our eCommerce platform for building materials and products. We had a thrilling experience at our first two races of the year with Max at Talladega and Michigan.

“Our exposure and recognition in ARCA was tremendous and we’re looking forward to seeing that expand with our continued involvement with NASCAR, Max and his incredible team.”

Andrew Abbott will serve as crew chief for Tullman in the 11th Truck Series race of the season, while Young’s Motorsports spotter Freddie Kraft will guide Tullman around Chicagoland’s 1.5-mile oval.

Veteran Motorsports crew chief Doug Richert, who led Dale Earnhardt Sr. to his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) championship in 1980 will serve in an advisory role for Tullman’s first NCWTS race.

The Overton’s 225 (150 laps | 225 miles) is the 11th of 23 races on the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck schedule. Practice begins on Thurs., June 28 from 4:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m., while final practice is set for 6:35 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Qualifying is set for race day, Fri., June 29 beginning at 4:40 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 8:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

For autograph requests and to join Max Tullman on social media, please like him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @MaxTullman.

For additional information on Yurpal, please visit Yurpal.com.

For more information on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, follow @youngsmtrsports on Twitter, @youngsmotorsports on Instagram and like them on Facebook at facebook.com/YoungsMotorsports.

About Yurpal.com:

Yurpal.com is the first and only e-commerce platform designed and dedicated to the construction and building materials industry.

Through the convenience of our online platform, buyers can create or upload their entire bill-of-materials for projects large and small and receive competitive price results from every vendor in the country with a single click. With the use of our bundled SaaS, our users can manage multiple clients and projects, schedule phased deliveries of their products, and much more.

This can be done simultaneously which significantly reduces the repetitive and time-consuming process of sourcing products, from multiple vendors, to get the products when and where they are needed, at the best price available. Essentially, we bring the vendors to the buyers. Best of all, this platform is free for buyers to use.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **