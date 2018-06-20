Austin Wayne Self – Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Overton’s 225 | Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Austin Wayne Self

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @AustinWSelf

Self on Racing at Chicagoland: “It’s different to go to Chicagoland at the end of June instead of mid-September, but maybe that’s a good thing for our Niece Motorsports team,” said Self.

“Our Niece Motorsports team has worked really hard to get our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet Silverado pointed in the right direction and I feel very confident in our abilities – not only for Chicagoland but for the rest of the summer.

“We’ve been able to persevere through obstacles and still deliver solid finishes for our No. 22 Niece Motorsports team. Our passion for success is the energy we need to keep charging ahead and focused on getting the best finish not only for our team, but for all our marketing partners too.”

Self at Chicagoland: Friday night’s race at Chicagoland Speedway will mark Self’s third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at the track. His best finish was 17th in 2016.

In addition to his two NCWTS starts, Self has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Chicagoland Speedway. His best finish of 12th came in 2015.

Recapping Gateway: Self and the No. 22 team battled the handling all evening at Gateway Motorsports Park. The team persevered all race long, ultimately finishing 16th.

“My Niece Motorsports team worked really hard tonight, but we struggled trying to figure out what was wrong with the front-end of our No. 22 GO TEXAN | AM Technical Solutions Chevrolet,” said Self. “Still, we never gave up and had a solid finish.”

On The Truck: The Texas Department of Agriculture’s GO TEXAN program and AM Technical Solutions will support Self.

GO TEXAN represents Texas agri-business on state, national and international levels by building recognition with the GO TEXAN mark.

Along with its signature mark in the shape of Texas, GO TEXAN celebrates, promotes and supports the business savvy and plainspoken grit Texas agriculture is known throughout the world.

