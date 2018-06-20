Justin Fontaine – Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Overton’s 225 | Chicagoland Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 ProMATIC Automation | Superior Essex Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Justin Fontaine

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @driverfontaine

Fontaine on Racing at Chicagoland: “I really took a liking to Chicagoland,” said Fontaine. “I learned a lot there last year in an ARCA car and I’m hopeful that I can continue that curve this weekend in a truck.

“One of our strengths this year has been on the intermediate tracks and I’m eager to see what we can accomplish on Friday night.

“I look forward to the new challenges Chicagoland will bring in a truck. By the end of the night, I hope we’ve conquered the challenges with our third top-10 of 2018.”

Fontaine at Chicagoland: Fontaine will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start at Chicagoland Speedway this Friday night. Fontaine started and finished 17th at Chicagoland Speedway last season.

Fontaine has one ARCA Racing Series start at Chicagoland Speedway, which also came last year. The young driver earned a 15th-place finish.

Recapping Gateway: Fontaine and his No. 45 team continued to improve on his truck throughout last Saturday night’s race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Using pit strategy, the team made its way into the top-10, before a competitor oiled down the track, causing Fontaine to make contact with the wall. The accident left the team with a 26th-place finish.

“It was a big weekend of learning from start to finish,” said Fontaine. “We made some huge strides from practice to qualifying and even during the first two stages of the race.

“We made a call for track position and found ourselves inside the top-10 when another truck laid some fluid down and the track became incredibly treacherous and I just couldn’t control the truck in the oil.

“Still, I’m proud of Cody (Efaw, crew chief) and this Niece Motorsports team. We were running very well and making improvements. We’ll try and build on that at Chicagoland.”

On the Truck: Fontaine’s No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the ProMATIC Automation, Inc. colors in Friday’s race. ProMATIC Automation, Inc. specializes in the design and build of custom factory automation equipment.

ProMATIC Automation, Inc. has extensive experience in the integration of high-level automation technologies like robotics, laser, vision, and dispensing systems along with many years of combined experience in the design and machining of custom manufactured components.

