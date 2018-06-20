Bo LeMastus, No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra
by Official Release On Wed, Jun. 27, 2018
Track: Chicagoland Speedway, 1.5 mile paved tri-oval
Event: Overton’s 225 (225 miles, 150 laps)
Race 11 of 23
Schedule: Friday, June 29
5:30 p.m……..First Practice
7:35 p.m……..Final Practice
4:30 p.m……..Qualifying (FS2)
7:00 p.m……..Race (FS1)
*all times ET
Broadcast: Fox Sports 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m., ET
What you Need to Know:
- LeMastus will be back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota this weekend with Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion calling the shots
- The Overton’s 225 will mark LeMastus’ fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start. Each of these starts have occurred at intermediate length tracks (1.5-miles)
- LeMastus has raced at Chicagoland Speedway one other time in the ARCA Racing Series. In his lone start at Chicagoland, he started from the 14th position and finished 17th
- In LeMastus’ last Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, he advanced to the final round of qualifying and scored a NCWTS career-best starting position in the PPG400. He also went on to collect Stage Points with a 10th-place finish during Stage 1 of competition
- The No. 54 team heads to Chicagoland carrying momentum after securing 4th and 5th-place finishesin the past two Truck Series races
LeMastus on Chicagoland Speedway:
“I can’t wait for Thursday to get here. After being out of the seat for a couple weeks, I’m more than ready to climb back in the Crosley Brands Toyota. This team has a lot of positive things happening right now, and we are looking forward to putting together another solid weekend in Chicago. I’ve raced here one other time, I believe it was in 2015, so I’m sure the track has widened out and aged a bit. The worn out tracks always put on a good show. I’m excited to get out there and hopefully get another top-five finish for the 54 guys this weekend.”