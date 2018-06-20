Bo LeMastus, No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota Tundra

Track: Chicagoland Speedway, 1.5 mile paved tri-oval

Event: Overton’s 225 (225 miles, 150 laps)

Race 11 of 23

Schedule: Friday, June 29

5:30 p.m……..First Practice

7:35 p.m……..Final Practice

4:30 p.m……..Qualifying (FS2)

7:00 p.m……..Race (FS1)

*all times ET

Broadcast: Fox Sports 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m., ET

What you Need to Know:

LeMastus will be back behind the wheel of the No. 54 Crosley Brands Toyota this weekend with Crew Chief Kevin “Bono” Manion calling the shots

The Overton’s 225 will mark LeMastus’ fifth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start. Each of these starts have occurred at intermediate length tracks (1.5-miles)

LeMastus has raced at Chicagoland Speedway one other time in the ARCA Racing Series. In his lone start at Chicagoland, he started from the 14th position and finished 17th

In LeMastus’ last Truck Series start at Texas Motor Speedway, he advanced to the final round of qualifying and scored a NCWTS career-best starting position in the PPG400. He also went on to collect Stage Points with a 10th-place finish during Stage 1 of competition

The No. 54 team heads to Chicagoland carrying momentum after securing 4th and 5th-place finishesin the past two Truck Series races

LeMastus on Chicagoland Speedway:

“I can’t wait for Thursday to get here. After being out of the seat for a couple weeks, I’m more than ready to climb back in the Crosley Brands Toyota. This team has a lot of positive things happening right now, and we are looking forward to putting together another solid weekend in Chicago. I’ve raced here one other time, I believe it was in 2015, so I’m sure the track has widened out and aged a bit. The worn out tracks always put on a good show. I’m excited to get out there and hopefully get another top-five finish for the 54 guys this weekend.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **