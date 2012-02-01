Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Chicagoland

Sweet Home Chicago

Roush Fenway Racing heads north to Chi-Town for a full weekend of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) action at the 1.5-mile Chicagoland Speedway. Jack Roush’s Fords have totaled 24 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes dating back 17 years.

Monster Energy

Sunday, July 1, 2018 | 2:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Fusion

XFINITY

Saturday, June 30, 2018 | 3:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Chase Briscoe, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Overall Roush Fenway has started 129 races at Chicagoland with one win, 24 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes. RFR has amassed four poles and led 1109 laps across the MENCS, Xfinity Series and NCWTS.

If You Don’t Know by Now, I’m Talking ‘Bout Chi-Town

Roush Fenway will make its 70th MENCS start in the ‘Windy City’ this Sunday. Dating back 17 years, RFR has six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, including three runner-up results with Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards. Kenseth crossed the stripe second in both 2005 and 2007, while Edwards did it in 2010.

Young Guns in Chi-Town

In Xfinity competition, Roush Fenway has 17 top-five and 29 top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. earned the organization’s lone win there in 2012, while four other drivers have combined for six runner-up results. Carl Edwards earned his first of two poles there in 2006, while Stenhouse sat on the pole in 2012.

Sixteen Candles

It was just six years ago that Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. stood in victory lane at Chicagoland. He led the final 21 laps and earned what would be his fifth of six victories that season. He held off Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon for the win, which helped catapult the now MENCS driver to his second-consecutive Xfinity Series Championship.

Point Standings Entering Sonoma

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 16th in the MENCS point standings with two top-five and three top-10s.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings.

Roush Fenway Chicago Wins

2012-2 Stenhouse NXS

By the Numbers at Chicagoland Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

69 0 6 17 1 17780 528 18.2 18.3 26670

59 1 17 29 3 11401 581 12.8 12.8 17101.5

1 0 1 1 0 150 0 10.0 3.0 225

129 1 24 47 4 29331 1109 15.5 15.5 43996.5

