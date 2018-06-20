Rutledge Wood to be Joined By NBC Analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Host NBC’s NASCAR America – Fan Friday in the UNOH Fanzone

Hamlin, Dillon, Stenhouse, Wallace Scheduled to Appear

Hour-Long Event Set for Friday, July 6 Prior to Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 28, 2018) – Rutledge Wood, NASCAR on NBC’s features reporter, will be joined by NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., two-time DAYTONA 500 champion, to host NASCAR America – Fan Friday on Friday, July 6 at 6 p.m. ET in the UNOH Fanzone Main Stage at Daytona International Speedway, a special fan-focused event that will also be broadcast on NBCSN.

Drivers scheduled to appear on next Friday’s hour-long show are 2016 DAYTONA 500 champion Denny Hamlin, 2018 DAYTONA 500 champion Austin Dillon, defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

NBCSN will host NASCAR America – Fan Friday events at select tracks throughout the 2018 season and chat with both current and past NASCAR drivers in a fun and casual format about the on-track action, news and pop culture.

Tickets for Friday’s Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race start at $40 and Pre-Race/UNOH Fanzone admission is $30. Kids 12 and under are free in general admission seats and in the UNOH Fanzone.

The UNOH Fanzone is a sprawling entertainment space for race fans located in the heart of the “World Center of Racing.” Also on the schedule for Friday in the UNOH Fanzone will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series driver autograph session from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Earnhardt, who retired from full-time competition at the end of 2017, is beginning his first season in the television booth serving as an analyst for NBC Sports. He owns 17 wins at Daytona International Speedway, tied for third on the all-time list.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **