Ford Performance NASCAR: Chicagoland (Harvick and Custer Lead Mustangs at Chicagoland)

Ford Notes and Quotes

Overton’s 300 (Chicagoland Speedway; Joliet, IL)

Saturday, June 30, 2018

FORD FINISHING RESULTS

2nd Kevin Harvick

3rd Cole Custer

8th Paul Menard

9th Chase Briscoe

14th Austin Cindric

31st Ryan Reed

40th Kaz Grala

KEVIN HARVICK, No. 98 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang

“The handling was great on the last stop, probably better than it was the stop before. We were just a 1-25 and not a 25-50.”

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang

“It was a great car. All our guys on the Haas Automation Mustang did great. I just hate that I missed the box that last corner, I think that is all on me. I don’t know that we would have caught Kyle but we would have gotten one more spot. It is what it is. We will just move on.”

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 12 Menards/Mastercraft Doors Ford Mustang

“It is a great thing we are sponsored by Menards because we had to get a few kitchen sinks to throw at it a few times today. The guys never gave up all day. I never gave up all day. It is hot. We battled back after the flat tire and probably deserve a top-10 finish but I probably wasn’t prepared for the track conditions. A lot of that is on me. Lack of experience and lack of knowledge. I know better for next time. We will keep moving forward. I think we gain a spot in points, so we will keep digging.”

PAUL MENARD, No. 22 Discount Tire Ford Mustang

“We were loose yesterday and we tightened it up but we fought tight all day long. We had really good drive off, just had to slow down too much in the corners. It is a little frustrating but I have one more race with these guys. It is a race we can win.”

WHAT WAS THE HEAT LIKE? “Just another day. Feels like another day in North Carolina. No big deal.”

CHASE BRISCOE, No. 60 Nutri Chomps Ford Mustang

“We really started off and weren’t great at the beginning of the race. Then we had a little track position in the beginning of the second stage. Somebody got really loose in front of me down the backstretch and it killed my track position. We had to battle through that. Then the yellow came out and everybody pitted and we decided to stay out because we knew we weren’t going to win the race as it was so we felt like we needed to do something. We were pretty good with 15 lap older tires and held our own and at the end it felt like we were a top-three car. We just didn’t have track position. I am proud of the guys. It was a hot weekend and to continue to work this hard and fight this hard all weekend long shows how hard these guys work.”

A LOT OF GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WITH THE HEAT. “Yeah, it is hot. It is definitely the most physical race I have ever been a part of. I was supposed to go run two more races tonight over at the sprint car track but I don’t think I am going to do that. It sounded like a great idea at the time before I knew it was going to be 110-degrees. Overall, I am just proud of these guys and excited to get back in this thing at Iowa.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **