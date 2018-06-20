RCR Post Race Report – Chicagoland 300

Matt Tifft Posts a Solid Finish in the Surface Sunscreen Camaro Despite Late-Race Pit Stop

“That was one of the most physically grueling races of my career. It was hot with temperatures above 100 degrees, but my team battled through it. We had a fast No. 2 Surface Sunscreen Camaro yesterday, finishing fifth in both practices. Unfortunately, we tightened up way too much for the race. Nothing we seemed to do helped to loosen it up throughout the race, and I couldn’t run the top line like I wanted to. We still managed to run top-15 for most the race and showed some good speed. We made an unscheduled pit in the closing laps of the race which cost us a top-12 finish, but overall I’m proud of my team and looking forward returning to Daytona next week.”

Crash Ends Jeb Burton and Work4Estes.com Camaro Bid for Top-10 Finish at Chicagoland Speedway

“We started off way too tight on the first run and it cost us some track position. I brushed the walk too but it was nothing serious. After our pit stop, our Work4Estes.com Camaro came to life. We picked up more spots with lap times in line with the leaders. We just needed a little more track position to have a real run at the top 10. We restarted 11th and while racing hard, just got caught up in a wreck. We were three wide and I honestly thought the No. 51 was going to let the No. 16 go down. It looks like I came down on the No. 16 a little bit. He probably could have lifted a little bit when he saw me coming down, too. Looking back, I probably shouldn’t have come down as far down the hill as I did. We were all just racing hard and ran out of real estate. I hate that we tore up a race car. I want to thank Estes, State Water Heaters and everyone at RCR for helping me. I don’t have very many opportunities this year and I hate to tear up a race car. We’ll keep working hard and hopefully, we’ll make it back to the track this year.”

Daniel Hemric Has Another Top-Five Outing With No. 21 South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet at Chicagoland Speedway

“It was an OK day, we just didn’t have what we needed to take off with the guys ahead of us and really contend for the win. I am very proud of how far we came from the start of the race through the checkered flag. My crew chief Danny Stockman did a great job bringing me to pit road a bit earlier than those guys on that last stop. That got us a little bit of track position and we made the most of it. We will take what we learned today with this South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet and move on to Daytona next weekend.”

