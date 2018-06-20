CHEVY MENCS AT CHICAGOLAND: Team Chevy Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

OVERTON’S 400

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

JUNE 30, 2018

TOP TEAM CHEVY QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

9th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1

15th JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S/CESSNA CAMARO ZL1

16th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 DOW INTELLIFRESH CAMARO ZL1

17th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1

19th RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 OKUMA CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE QUALIFIERS:

POS. DRIVER

1ST Paul Menard (Ford)

2nd Ryan Blaney (Ford)

3rd Chase Elliott (Chevrolet)

4th Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

5TH Kurt Busch (Ford)

The Overton’s 400 is scheduled to begin on Sunday, July 1 at 2:30 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES & QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 3rd

NOTE: Elliott finished 10th in the Overtons 300 NASCAR Xfinity race and subsequently received fluids at the Infield Care Center due to the oppressive heat conditions. Prior to the Overtons 400 NASCAR MENCS qualifying session, Elliott talked about the incident:

YOU WERE PRETTY DRAINED AFTER THAT RACE. ARE YOU FEELING BETTER NOW?

“Yeah, the temperatures are really hot in the Xfinity cars. They seem a little hotter than in the Cup cars. I was just working really hard. That was a rough one, for sure, one of the harder ones I’ve ever ran here. So, I appreciate everybody’s effort in the Care Center to get some IV’s, and we’ll go and try to get the NAPA Chevy qualified.

CAN YOU GO OUT THERE AND TURN A FAST QUALIFYING LAP?

“Yeah, there is no reason why I can’t. So, I’m doing a lot better now and really kind of ready to get back on it. Luckily I was able to get a couple of bags of IV’s and still make it to qualifying.”

IS THIS ENOUGH FOR YOUR HEAT PREPARATION FOR TOMORROW’S RACE?

“Well, those two bags of fluids I just got at least helps a lot. Obviously, tonight will be important to get back hydrated. The Cup cars are a little cooler than the Xfinity cars, so hopefully

ON QUALIFYING 3RD FOR THE OVERTONS 400:

“I felt like I got all I could. I don’t really know what I could’ve done different in that last round. It was good, much better than we have been qualifying, so it was nice and hopefully turns out that way tomorrow.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 9th

“We didn’t really do a qualifying run in practice, so I thought that we were kind of going blind into qualifying. It went pretty well, but I think that we have a couple of things to think about or work on overnight for the race. Obviously, it’s impound so you can’t really change much, but I think our car has been good on race runs so we should have a good day tomorrow.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 OKUMA CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 19th

HOW MUCH DIFFERENT WERE TRACK CONDITIONS DURING QUALIFYING THAN DURING PRACTICE EARLIER TODAY?

“I think the conditions of the track were fairly similar. We just missed it with our Okuma Chevrolet. That kind of sucks because it’s an impound procedure and that is what we’ve got for tomorrow, so we will have to tune on it tomorrow for the race. Hopefully, it races better than it qualifies, that is our hope, but we will see what happens.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – Qualified 20th

WHAT MORE WERE YOU LOOKING FOR OUT THERE?

“I was just really, really loose there in qualifying. I couldn’t really get into the corner as quickly as I needed to or back to the throttle as aggressively as I needed to. Pretty slow, but we will be alright in race trim.”

WHEN YOU JUST GOT OFF THE TRACK AFTER WINNING THE XFINITY SERIES RACE GIVE US AN IDEA OF HOW DIFFERENT IT IS GETTING BEHIND THE WHEEL OF A MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES CAR THAT QUICKLY?

“Yeah, I mean it’s way different. The power and downforce and everything. The car doesn’t really drive anything like the Xfinity car. There is not a whole lot you can learn in race trim in Xfinity and move it to qualifying trim for a Cup car. Yeah, we won the race, but I wasn’t thinking about that at all. It doesn’t even really feel like today that I ran or even an hour ago that we won. Yeah, we will just, I don’t know, we will go into tomorrow and hopefully be a lot better.”

