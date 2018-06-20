GMS Racing NXS Chicagoland Recap

Chase Elliott, No. 23 UNTUCKit Chevrolet Camaro

START: 9th

FINISH:10th

POINTS:11th

Notes & Quotes:—

-After finishing 10th at Chicagoland Speedway, Chase Elliott collected his 61st top-10 finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

-GMS Racing currently holds the 11th-position in owners points, 31 points behind Joe Gibbs Racing.

-Elliott will return to the Xfinity Series at Daytona International Speedway (July 6) and will pilot the No. 23 UNTUCKit Chevrolet.

“I feel a lot better now. Those IVs will make you feel like a million bucks. It was just really hot this afternoon. Those Xfinity cars always seem to be hotter than the cup cars. It was just from working hard I guess. I don’t know but it was a rough one for sure. One of the hottest days I can ever remember. I feel a lot better now and I appreciate everyone’s effort here inside the Chicagoland Speedway care center to get me some IVs.”

ABOUT UNTUCKit

One of the fastest-growing retail brands in the U.S., UNTUCKit was created to solve the problem that millions of men struggle with every day by offering shirts designed specifically to be worn untucked. Since launching in 2011, UNTUCKit has grown to 13 product categories, ranging from T-shirts and polos to sports jackets and performance wear. The brand has introduced lines for women and children, offering perfectly contoured hemlines and more than 50 tailored fit options for the whole family. The brand is dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, with 35 physical retail locations across the country and plans to open an additional 15 in 2018, including international expansion. For more information visit UNTUCKit.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Cody Coughlin, Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Dalton Sargeant, and in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

