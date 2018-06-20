RANGER TAKES MOPAR PARTS DODGE TO VICTORY AT AUTODROME CHAUDIERE

Tweet Andrew Ranger in the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge at the Autodrome Chaudière. Photo Credit: Mathew Murnaghan

June 30, 2018. Andrew Ranger scored his 23rd NASCAR Pinty’s Series victory in the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge during round number three of the 2018 campaign this past Saturday at the Autodrome Chaudière in Vallee Jonction, Quebec. Ranger has been extremely fast at each of the races and with the win he climbs to third in the overall championship standings.

Clouds and threatening skies were visible all day at the circuit. During the afternoon practice session Ranger was fifth quickest in the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge and posted the third quickest qualifying time. “The car felt pretty good” said Ranger. “I think we have a good car for the race,” he said afterwards.

Showers passed through the area shortly before the scheduled start time and more rain was in the forecast. After a brief delay for track drying the green flag dropped on the scheduled 300-lap event and Ranger had the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge running up near the front of the field in the first half of the race.

As the competition caution flew just past the mid point of the event Ranger was running second in the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge. During the scheduled stop for fuel and fresh tires the team also made a track bar adjustment. With skies threatening the race restarted and Ranger would power his way to the lead on a late restart running a very high racing line.

On lap 220 the race was stopped due to significant rain showers and NASCAR deemed the track too wet to continue and declared Ranger and the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team victorious.

“I’m so happy to get this win,” said Ranger. “First I’ve got to say thanks to Mopar and my whole team that worked so hard for this. Great job.by everyone”.

One of the keys to victory was Ranger’s ability to run the high line on the ¼ mile track. “My crew chief Dave Wight was telling me before to stay low, but I found it better up high. And when we made our pit stop we did a little adjustment and the car was even better” he stated.

The #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team is back in action next on the streets of Exhibition Place in Toronto Saturday July 14thfor the Pinty’s Grand Prix of Toronto.

The race from the Autodrome Chaudière will be broadcast on TSN2 on Sunday July 8that 1PM ET.

Race fans can get more information and follow the #27 Mopar Parts Dodge team news during the off-season by going to www.mopar.caand clicking on Motorsports.

