CHEVY MENCS AT CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY: Team Chevy Fast Facts

TEAM CHEVY FAST FACTS

OVERTON’S 400

CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY

JULY 1, 2018

A total of 19 Team Chevy drivers will start the Overton’s 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, IL.). The 267-lap 400.5-mile contest around the 1.5-mile D-shaped oval is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., ET on Sunday, July 1. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

CHEVROLET DRIVERS STARTING IN THE TOP-10:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 will start 3rd

William Byron, No. 24 Unifirst Camaro ZL1 will start 8th

TEAM CHEVY IN MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES COMPETITION:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 697 poles in MENCS competition

CHEVROLET ON THE TRACK—CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY:

Chevrolet drivers have won eight of 17 races at Chicagoland Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are: Ryan Newman, No. 31 Camaro ZL1, has one trophy from Chicagoland Speedway (’03)

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Chicagoland Speedway seven times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 48 top-five and 83 top-10 finishes at Chicagoland Speedway

A Chevrolet has led 2,489 laps (54.7% of possible 4,545 laps) at Chicagoland Speedway

