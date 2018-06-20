RCR Post Race Report – Chicagoland 400

Austin Dillon and The Dow Intellifresh Camaro ZL1 Team Finishes 37th at Chicagoland Speedway Despite Solid Showing

“All I can say is what a race. We started off Stage One with a deficit when we decided to gamble and late-pit, which put us one lap down. Luckily, the Dow Intellifresh Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was decent on the long run and we were able to get back on the lead lap. Our car was really solid and we were racing in the top-12. Shortly into the third stage, my foot went flat down to the floorboard when I pressed the brakes. We came down pit road, but it was evident we needed to retire to the garage. The entire right-front hub burned up and was on fire. It’s definitely not the ending we were hoping for, but we’re heading to Daytona next week and we love that place so we have confidence leading into next week.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman and the Okuma Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Team Battle Back from Handling Challenges to Finish 15th at Chicagoland Speedway

“We fought hard for 15th place, that’s for sure. We found ourselves down a lap early and battled an extremely tight-handling Okuma Camaro ZL1. We rallied back by getting the car more competitive and using some strategy to race onto the lead lap. We’ve had a run of some pretty bad luck this season, so we’ll take this finish and keep working hard. We’re by no means out of this thing when it comes to the Playoffs.”

-Ryan Newman

