Kennington, Lordco and Castrol Return to GBR for Daytona

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 2, 2018) — Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR) will welcome the return of driver D.J. Kennington and sponsors Lordco Auto Parts and Castrol (Wakefield Canada) to its No. 96 Toyota Camry for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, July 7.

The grouping of the Canada-based companies with the Canadian driver, Kennington, and team owner, Ontario’s Marty Gaunt, originated in 2017 when GBR made its initial Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in the Daytona 500. They join Quebec-based Spectra Premium, a season-long partner, in adorning GBR’s Toyota Camry.

“We’re fortunate to have our original combination of sponsors, as well as D.J., with us for Daytona,” said Gaunt. “We started our program with restrictor plate racing and with Lordco and Castrol on our Toyota Camry. We’ve improved our result with every restrictor plate start, and we hope that trend continues.”

Spanning three events and dating back to 2017, Kennington and GBR scored better finishes in each subsequent restrictor plate start. Their 20th-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in April served as a program best. The combination of Kennington and crew chief Mark Hillman remain intact for the upcoming Daytona race weekend.

“We keep gaining speed with every restrictor plate race and had a good day at Talladega last time out,” said Kennington. “It’s great to have Lordco and Castrol back on board. I can’t wait to get to Daytona and get back behind the wheel of the GBR Toyota Camry.”

About Gaunt Brothers Racing: Gaunt Brothers Racing, owned by Marty Gaunt, operates out of Mooresville, N.C. The Toyota team competes in select Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events. They were Daytona 500 participants in both 2017 and 2018. GBR previously fielded teams in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series and NASCAR Pinty’s Series, for drivers Alex Bowman and Jason Bowles and Canadian racers John Gaunt and D.J. Kennington, recording a victory in the Toyota All-Star Showdown and a track record qualifying time on the Toronto street course.

For more information, please visit the new gauntbrothersracing.com.

About Lordco: Lordco Parts Ltd. is the largest independent distributor and retailer of automotive parts and accessories in British Columbia. Lordco incorporated in 1974 and has since covered most of the province with their 100-plus locations, which include wholesale and retail stores, warehouses and machine shops. Lordco prides itself on providing fast, reliable service to their customers. With 11 product divisions, which include Automotive, Chemicals, Engine Parts, Equipment, High Performance, Import, Paint & Body, RV/Marine, Tool, Truck Accessories and Welding, Lordco has you covered.

Follow @lordcoparts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest product and make sure to visit us online at lordco.com.

About Castrol: With well over 100 years of experience and 13 R&D centers worldwide, Castrol is a global technology leader.

Castrol is more than oil; it’s liquid engineering, which provides lubricants and support for passionate race teams and consumers. As the number-one brand in Canada, Castrol Edge Synthetic dominates the market providing performance and strength for your engine.

Today, Castrol operates in over 60 countries. In Canada, Castrol lubricants are marketed, manufactured and distributed by Wakefield Canada, a privately owned, entrepreneurial company focused on Automotive, Heavy Duty and Industrial lubricants.

For more information please visit castrol.ca

