FAST FACTS: ARCA RACING SERIES PRESENTED BY MENARDS FANS WITH BENEFITS 150 AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

FAST FACTS: FANS WITH BENEFITS 150 AT IOWA SPEEDWAY

WHAT: Fans with Benefits 150

SANCTION: ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards

WHERE: Iowa Speedway

TRACK LENGTH: 0.875 miles

RACE LENGTH: 150 laps/131.25 miles

WHEN: 9 pm ET/8 pm CT; July 7, 2018

2017 WINNER: Dalton Sargeant, 90.395 mph

2017 POLE: Shane Lee, 129.406 miles per hour

TRACK RECORD: Steve Wallace, 137.357 miles per hour

The Fans with Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway is the 12th race of 20 on the 2018 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule. It is also the fifth round of the 2018 Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge, an eleven-race championship-within-a-championship that takes place on tracks less than one-mile in length throughout the season.

Sheldon Creed, driver of the No. 28 United Rentals Toyota, continues to lead the national championship standings heading into the Fans with Benefits 150 with 2925. He has a 180-point lead over Zane Smith in second with 2745. Riley Herbst is third with 2560, Chase Purdy fourth with 2455 and Travis Braden is fifth with 2425.

Zane Smith, driver of the No. 41 LaPaz Margarita Mix Toyota, leads the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge standings heading to Iowa. He has 910 points, and leads by 80 over his MDM Motorsports teammate Chase Purdy with 830. Chandler Smith, who won at Madison, sits third with 805, Creed is fourth with 790 and Bret Holmes rounds out the top five with 745.

Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 20 Smith General Contracting Toyota, leads the General Tire Pole Award standings with four. He is joined by Sheldon Creed, who earned the General Tire Pole Award at Chicagoland, as the only drivers to earn more than one pole award so far in 2018. Natalie Decker, Todd Gilliland, Noah Gragson, Brandon Jones and Michael Self have earned single pole awards so far this season.

Mason Mitchell, driver of the No. 98 Mason Mitchell Motorsports Chevrolet and the 2014 ARCA Racing Series champion, will make his first series start since this event last season. Mitchell, a native of West Des Moines, IA, made his series debut at Iowa Speedway in 2012 and is the 2015 winner at the track.

There have been 11 previous winners in the 11 previous ARCA races at Iowa Speedway: Steve Wallace, Frank Kimmel, Matt Hawkins, Parker Kligerman, Tom Hessert III, Ty Dillon, Alex Bowman, Grant Enfinger, Mason Mitchell, Chase Briscoe, and Dalton Sargeant.

There have been ten previous General Tire Pole Award winners in the 11 previous races at Iowa: Steve Wallace, Michael Annett, Matt Carter, Joey Coulter, Ty Dillon (2), Brennan Poole, Mason Mingus, Kyle Weatherman, Kyle Benjamin, and Shane Lee. Wallace and Dillon are the only two pole winners to go on to win the race.

The deepest anyone has come to win an ARCA Racing Series race at Iowa Speedway is 28th when Matt Hawkins won in 2008.

Steve Wallace lead 177 laps on his way to the win in the inaugural ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway in 2006; it’s the most laps anyone has led en route to victory at Iowa and established Wallace as the career lap leader at Iowa Speedway.

Mason Mitchell led just 2 laps en route to victory in 2015, the fewest laps led by any winner of an ARCA Racing Series event at Iowa Speedway.

There have been a record nine cautions four separate times in ARCA Racing Series events at Iowa Speedway. The fewest was two in 2016.

