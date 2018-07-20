Ford Performance NASCAR: Daytona 2 Advance

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series will be in action this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the defending champion of the Coke Zero 400, a race Ford has won three times in the last four years. Here’s a look at some other highlights through the years.

FORD IN THE MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT DAYTONA

· Ford has 37 all-time series wins at Daytona.

· The Wood Brothers have the most wins among car owners at Daytona with 15.

· Ford has won 8 of the last 15 series races at Daytona.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT DAYTONA

· Ford has 5 series wins at Daytona.

· Ryan Reed has two of those wins (2015 and 2017).

· The last time Ford won this event was in 2016 with Aric Almirola.

FORD LEADS THE MENCS RESTRICTOR PLATE PACK

Even though Ford saw its seven-race restrictor plate winning streak come to an end in the Daytona 500, a race in which Aric Almirola was half-a-lap away from victory, no manufacturer has dominated the restrictor plate tracks of Daytona and Talladega in recent years more than Ford.

· The Blue Oval has won 17 of the last 30 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Daytona and Talladega combined.

· Ford has won 3 of the last 4 (and 5 of the last 8) Cup races at Daytona.

· Ford is coming off its first restrictor plate season sweep after winning all four events in 2017.

· Eight different drivers have taken a Fusion to Victory Lane since 2011. Here is the complete list:

DATE – DRIVER (RACE)

Feb. 20, 2011 – Trevor Bayne (Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway)

July 2, 2011 – David Ragan (Coke Zero 400, Daytona International Speedway)

Feb. 27, 2012 – Matt Kenseth (Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway)

Oct. 7, 2012 – Matt Kenseth (Good Sam 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

May 5, 2013 – David Ragan (Aaron’s 399, Talladega Superspeedway)

July 6, 2014 – Aric Almirola (Coke Zero 400, Daytona International Speedway)

Oct. 19, 2014 – Brad Keselowski (Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

Feb. 22, 2015 – Joey Logano (Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway)

Oct. 25, 2015 – Joey Logano (CampingWorld.com 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

May 1, 2016 – Brad Keselowski (Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

July 2, 2016 – Brad Keselowski (Coke Zero 400, Daytona International Speedway)

Oct. 23, 2016 – Joey Logano (Hellman’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

Feb. 26, 2017 – Kurt Busch (Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway)

May 7, 2017 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

July 1, 2017 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Coke Zero 400, Daytona International Speedway)

Oct. 15, 2017 – Brad Keselowski (Alabama 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

Apr. 29, 2018 – Joey Logano (Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway)

ALMIROLA TAKES THE KING BACK TO VICTORY LANE

The first victory of Aric Almirola’s NASCAR Sprint Cup Series career came in the 2014 Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. The win, which came after rain forced a halt to the event after 112 laps, came 30 years after his car owner, Richard Petty, won his record 200th series race in the same event. Almirola had held the lead for seven laps and 14 of the previous 15 circuits when the rain began falling. NASCAR waited 56 minutes before calling the race official. The win marked the first for the famous No. 43 since 1999 and the first time it had been to victory lane with Ford since The King’s only season with the manufacturer in 1969 when he won nine times.

RAGAN RECOVERS FROM 500 SETBACK

Only five months after suffering heartbreak in the 2011 Daytona 500, David Ragan bounced back to win his first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race in the July event at Daytona International Speedway. Ragan, who was leading the 500 on a green-white-checker restart, was assessed a penalty by NASCAR after getting ahead of Trevor Bayne and then changing lanes before the start-finish line. The penalty cost him a chance at victory, but he made up for that in July as he passed Ryan Newman with eight laps to go and held off Matt Kenseth on the final lap to win for car owner Jack Roush.

A FIRST FOR THE BIFF

Greg Biffle made his rookie season a memorable one when he registered his first NASCAR Sprint Cup Series victory in the July race at Daytona International Speedway in 2003. Making only his 23rd career start, Biffle played the fuel-mileage game to perfection while his closest pursuer, Bobby Labonte, ran out on the final lap. In a race that saw the last 81 laps go green, Biffle assumed the lead on lap 140 and held it for the final 21 laps. Jeff Burton finished second and Ricky Rudd third as Ford swept the top three spots.

FIRECRACKER GOES TO FIREBALL

When Daytona International Speedway hosted the very first Firecracker 400 in 1963, the first man across the finsh line was Fireball Roberts, who led a Ford Motor Co. sweep of the top five spots. Roberts passed Fred Lorenzen on the final lap to win the race with Marvin Panch third. All three of those drivers were in Fords while fourth-place finisher Darel Dieringer was in a Mercury. Ned Jarrett rounded out the top five in his Ford. This marked the fifth overall event in July for the speedway, which opened in 1959, but the first four were 250-mile features. The fans got their money’s worth on this day as the race featured 39 lead changes between six drivers, but the best was saved for the end as Roberts and Lorenzen waged a major battle that saw them exchange the lead four times in the final five laps before Roberts earned his third July win at Daytona.

JUNIOR AND CALE DOUBLE DOWN

Junior Johnson and Cale Yarborough hold the distinction of being the only two men who have won at Daytona International Speedway in a Ford as both driver AND owner. Johnson won a qualifying race at the speedway in 1965, but had on his owner’s hat when Lee Roy Yarbrough won twice in 1969 and Jimmy Spencer in 1994. Yarborough won the Firecracker 400 in 1967 as a driver and watched John Andretti take his Ford to victory lane in 1997.

FORD DAYTONA JULY RACE WINNERS

1963 – Fireball Roberts

1965 – A.J. Foyt

1967 – Cale Yarborough

1969 – LeeRoy Yarbrough

1970 – Donnie Allison

1983 – Buddy Baker

1988 – Bill Elliott

1989 – Davey Allison

1991 – Bill Elliott

1994 – Jimmy Spencer

1997 – John Andretti

1999 – Dale Jarrett

2000 – Jeff Burton

2003 – Greg Biffle

2007 – Jamie McMurray

2011 – David Ragan

2014 – Aric Almirola

2016 – Brad Keselowski

2017 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

