JTG Daugherty Racing Daytona International Speedway Advance
by Official Release On Tue, Jul. 03, 2018
Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400
Date/Time: Saturday, July 7 at 7:00pm ET
TV Network/Radio: NBC | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90
AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1
RETURNING TO DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Daytona (International Speedway) is always interesting,” Allmendinger said. “You go there to start the season with the biggest race of the year, and I think we really put our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 in a good position for a portion of the race, running up front. Then you get back in July and it’s hot, it’s slick, it’s still the same kind of racing, but I think handling is more important because the track gets so slick with the warmer temperatures. It’s one of those races where anything can happen because it’s a superspeedway. We’ve had good success there. I’ve felt like I’ve put myself in positions to win the race there. I feel like it really kicks off the summer months, and in a way can set the tone for how we approach several of the hot racetracks in July and how the weekends will go. It’s always an important race and I’m looking forward to our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 up front under the lights.”
CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KLEENEX WET WIPES CAMARO ZL1
RACING AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “I’m excited to get back to Daytona (International Speedway),” Buescher said. “We had a really good showing there to start off the season in the Daytona 500 and I feel like it’s a place that we’ve been focusing on trying to work together with AJ (Allmendinger) and have a gentle clean Kleenex Wet Wipes Camaro ZL1 that we can race at the end. It’s going to be way hotter this time around, even though it’s a night race. Kleenex was on the hood of our Camaro ZL1 for the Daytona 500, and we’ll go out there and see if we can get to the front and survive. I think superspeedway racing has really changed a lot in the last five years. Drivers have taken it from a luck and guessing game to a definite skill set. I’m still learning a lot of that as we go, and every race we go and work to get a little bit better at that. Daytona was good to us in February, and I’m excited to get back and improve on that this weekend in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.”
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS
AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 18
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 2
Top-10 Finishes: 5
Laps Led: 20
Average Start: 22.1
Average Finish: 21.4
CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 5
Career Wins: 0
Top-5 Finishes: 1
Top-10 Finishes: 2
Laps Led: 0
Average Start: 25.8
Average Finish: 25.8
FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER
Career Starts: 352
Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Top-fives: 10
Top-10s: 54
Pole Awards: 4
First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway
Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International
First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway
Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)
Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International
Driver DOB: 12/16/1981
Hometown: Los Gatos, CA
Crew Chief: Tristan Smith
FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER
Career Starts: 95
Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Top-fives: 3
Top-10s: 7
Pole Awards: 0
First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway
Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway
Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway
Driver DOB: 10/29/1992
Hometown: Prosper, TX
Crew Chief: Trent Owens