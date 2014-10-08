JTG Daugherty Racing Daytona International Speedway Advance

Event: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Date/Time: Saturday, July 7 at 7:00pm ET

TV Network/Radio: NBC | MRN Radio | SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1

​RETURNING TO DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “Daytona (International Speedway) is always interesting,” Allmendinger said. “You go there to start the season with the biggest race of the year, and I think we really put our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 in a good position for a portion of the race, running up front. Then you get back in July and it’s hot, it’s slick, it’s still the same kind of racing, but I think handling is more important because the track gets so slick with the warmer temperatures. It’s one of those races where anything can happen because it’s a superspeedway. We’ve had good success there. I’ve felt like I’ve put myself in positions to win the race there. I feel like it really kicks off the summer months, and in a way can set the tone for how we approach several of the hot racetracks in July and how the weekends will go. It’s always an important race and I’m looking forward to our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 up front under the lights.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KLEENEX WET WIPES CAMARO ZL1

RACING AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY: “I’m excited to get back to Daytona (International Speedway),” Buescher said. “We had a really good showing there to start off the season in the Daytona 500 and I feel like it’s a place that we’ve been focusing on trying to work together with AJ (Allmendinger) and have a gentle clean Kleenex Wet Wipes Camaro ZL1 that we can race at the end. It’s going to be way hotter this time around, even though it’s a night race. Kleenex was on the hood of our Camaro ZL1 for the Daytona 500, and we’ll go out there and see if we can get to the front and survive. I think superspeedway racing has really changed a lot in the last five years. Drivers have taken it from a luck and guessing game to a definite skill set. I’m still learning a lot of that as we go, and every race we go and work to get a little bit better at that. Daytona was good to us in February, and I’m excited to get back and improve on that this weekend in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.”

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY FAST FACTS

AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 18

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 2

Top-10 Finishes: 5

Laps Led: 20

Average Start: 22.1

Average Finish: 21.4

CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 5

Career Wins: 0

Top-5 Finishes: 1

Top-10 Finishes: 2

Laps Led: 0

Average Start: 25.8

Average Finish: 25.8

FAST FACTS – AJ ALLMENDINGER

Career Starts: 352

Wins: 1- 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 54

Pole Awards: 4

First Pole: 4/10/2010 ISM Raceway

Last Pole: 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol Motor Speedway

Best Start: 1st – 8/9/2015 Watkins Glen International (most recent)

Best Finish: 1st – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen International

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: Los Gatos, CA

Crew Chief: Tristan Smith

FAST FACTS – CHRIS BUESCHER

Career Starts: 95

Wins: 1 – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Top-fives: 3

Top-10s: 7

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 9th – 6/25/2017 Sonoma Raceway

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **