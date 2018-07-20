Kasey Kahne – No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 – Daytona 2 Preview

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Notes:

· THORNE BY OUR SIDE: LFR is proud to welcome Thorne as the newest partner of Leavine Family Racing (LFR) for their third primary sponsorship race aboard the No. 95 Chevy this season. Through the partnership, Thorne will provide the team with ongoing diagnostic testing and consultations. Thorne’s tests measure an individual’s unique biomarkers and can uncover specific health insights, which are converted into a personal plan for what to eat, how to exercise, and whether to add nutritional supplements to improve health outcomes and athletic performance. Thorne has similar sports partnerships with 12 U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In 29 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Daytona, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 18.0 and an average finish of 20.0. He’s completed 4,782 of 5,204 (91.9 percent) career laps and has led for a total of 54 laps. Kahne has earned two top-five and nine top-10 finishes at the historic 2.5-mile track.

· RACE INFO: The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (2.5-mile) begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 7th. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

02/15/04 Daytona 500 27 41 42/200 Engine

07/03/04 Pepsi 400 31 25 160/160 Running

02/20/05 Daytona 500 37 22 203/203 Running

07/02/05 Pepsi 400 19 16 160/160 Running

02/19/06 Daytona 500 27 11 203/203 Running

07/01/06 Pepsi 400 38 25 160/160 Running

02/18/07 Daytona 500 28 7 202/202 Running

07/07/07 Pepsi 400 27 9 160/160 Running

02/17/08 Daytona 500 10 7 200/200 Running

07/05/08 Coke Zero 400 41 7 162/162 Running

02/15/09 Daytona 500 15 29 152/152 Running

07/04/09 Coke Zero 400 13 15 160/160 Running

02/14/10 Daytona 500 4 30 202/208 Crash

07/03/10 Coke Zero 400 20 2 166/166 Running

02/20/11 Daytona 500 11 25 199/208 Running

07/02/11 Coke Zero 400 13 4 170/170 Running

02/27/12 Daytona 500 20 29 189/202 Crash

07/07/12 Coke Zero 400 3 7 160/160 Running

02/24/13 Daytona 500 6 36 150/200 Running

07/06/13 Coke Zero 400 4 32 155/161 Crash

02/23/14 Daytona 500 5 31 192/200 Running

07/06/14 Coke Zero 400 14 27 97/112 Crash

02/22/15 Daytona 500 13 9 203/203 Running

07/05/15 Coke Zero 400 10 32 149/161 Running

02/21/16 Daytona 500 13 13 200/200 Running

07/02/16 Coke Zero 400 18 30 122/161 Running

02/26/17 Daytona 500 26 7 200/200 Running

07/01/17 Coke Zero 400 4 18 163/163 Running

02/18/18 Daytona 500 26 34 101/207 Crash

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Daytona:

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 29 0 2 9 0

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

17 0 0 0 0 13 25.5 23.9

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

521 18 92 175 27 4,661 14.3 17.7

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “July in Daytona is always hot, and the handling in the cars will be a big part of this weekend. You want your car to handle really well there, especially with the ride height rules where the cars are so low now, I think a lot of people will fight loose if you go too extreme with your set-ups. A focus will be to work on handling in order to be able to run wide-open at all times to be able to have the fast car you need. Staying out of trouble, while also being able to stay low off of both corners when you’re in the middle of the pack, those are things that teams will work on during practice at Daytona. With the high temperatures that we face in the summer months, it just always seems to wear on you a little more being in the heat of the cars, but that’s part of racing in the summer months and you learn to deal with the warmer temps.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “Our game plan heading into the weekend at Daytona is to stay out of trouble and finish the race. It might sound simple and rudimentary, but speedway racing is just so unpredictable. If you’re in it at the end, you have a shot to win. Daytona is such a wild card race, that a small team like us can use to catapult into the Playoffs. Priorities for us and the weekend will be getting the car into a drafting situation during practice. We’ll try and get all the speed we can out of our Thorne Chevy, but we’ll really focus on handling. The July Daytona race is always hot and slick, plus it’s a night race, so it amps up the energy a bit more I feel. You really have to get into a pack in order to understand how your car handles and acts in a race situation, plus its where you start to figure out who’s good, who to work with, and who not to work with. Drafting can also put you in a bit of a dangerous situation in practice, but you have to tread those waters in order to be better for the race. Avoiding wrecks at Daytona is tough. We’ve ridden around in the back and gotten wrecked, and we’ve stayed up at the front and been caught up in a wreck. Kasey is competitive, and I believe his preference will be just to go out and prove we can run at the front and be as competitive as we can be. The ultimate goal is to win and then get LFR into the postseason.”

No. 95 Thorne Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About Thorne:

Thorne is a health and technology company that is disrupting prevention and wellness. By combining dietary and lifestyle recommendations with nutritional supplement intervention, Thorne is at the forefront of personalized health, with a mission to help consumers take control of their health and live a healthy life. Thorne provides at-home biomarker tests to bring the doctor to the consumer’s home. By leveraging its sophisticated analytical software, Thorne helps consumers uncover health insights and confidently take action to optimize health outcomes. Based on individual test results, Thorne’s technology and team can deliver a personalized plan on what to eat, how to exercise, and which Thorne supplements to take.

Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on wellness research and content, and is the proud partner of 12 of U.S. National Teams, including U.S. Soccer, USA Hockey, and USA Triathlon. Thorne is one of the fastest growing supplement companies, and is rated the top practitioner-dispensed brand among 30-40 year-olds. For more information visit https://www.thorne.com/

