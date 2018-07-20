Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Daytona International Speedway

Stenhouse has 12 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) with an average starting position of 19.2 and average finishing position of 18.9.

In 12 starts, Stenhouse has scored one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Last year in the Coke Zero 400

After leading four times totaling 17 laps, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Fifth Third Ford to his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) win in Saturday night’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Put on the B.R.A.K.E.S.

During Small Business Week in May, Fifth Third offered companies with fewer than 100 employees in the Bank’s 10-state footprint a chance to have their logo featured on a NASCAR race car. Through its What Drives You contest, customers and owners had the opportunity to nominate small businesses online in recognition of the way they serve their communities and push for excellence.

B.R.A.K.E.S., which stands for Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe, is a GuideStar platinum-rated 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to preventing injuries and saving lives by training teens and their parents to be safer and more responsible behind the wheel. Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert founded the organization in 2008 after the tragic loss of his two teen sons to a car crash. Since then, the charity has trained more than 30,000 teens and their parents at dozens of schools across the country.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on Daytona:

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend. Jimmy Fennig has done a great job building our superspeedway cars. Last year, we were able to get our Fifth Third Ford into victory lane. Anything can happen in typical plate racing but hopefully we can once again get our Ford into victory lane and clinch a spot in the Playoffs.”

