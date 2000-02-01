Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Daytona

Roush Fenway Returns to the ‘World Center of Racing’

Roush Fenway Racing treks south to the Florida coast this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) visit Daytona International Speedway for the second time this season. RFR has visited victory lane twice at the famed 2.5-mile Superspeedway in the past year, and has 11 total wins at the track.

MENCS

Saturday, July 7, 2018 | 7 p.m. ET

NBC, MRN, Sirius 90

· Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fifth Third Ford Fusion

XFINITY

Friday, July 6, 2018 | 7:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, Sirius 90

· Ryan Reed, No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

· Austin Cindric, No. 60 Odyssey Battery Ford Mustang

Shining Bright in the ‘Sunshine State’

In 204 MENCS starts at Daytona, Roush Fenway has recorded seven wins, 39 top-fives, 74 top-10s and has led 748 laps. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. is the defending July race winner having earned the organization’s most recent win. RFR also has five poles in the Cup series at Daytona, with the most recent coming in 2016 with Greg Biffle. With four top-10s, the average finishing position for the team in the past two July races at Daytona is eighth, including the 2016 race where RFR finished third (Bayne), fifth (Stenhouse, Jr.) and eighth (Biffle).

Two Trips to Victory Lane in 2017

Just two years after earning his first ever NASCAR win, Ryan Reed survived a wild kickoff to the 2017 season. He survived multiple on-track incidents after starting on the outside of the front row and led only nine laps, but the final two, en route to the win over a host of Cup regulars.

Then, in July of last year, Stenhouse found himself in victory lane for the second time after leading 17 laps in his Fifth Third Ford Fusion. Stenhouse first led at lap 86, and from there survived a total of 14 cautions for 51 laps in what was his second win of the season.

Land of Firsts

Roush Fenway drivers Trevor Bayne and Ryan Reed each earned their first career NASCAR victory at Daytona. Bayne earned his victory in the 2011 running of the Daytona 500, becoming the youngest driver to win the famed event at just 20 years and one day old. Meanwhile, Reed earned the win in the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener.

Historic Win for Bayne

Running up front for virtually the entire 2011 Daytona 500, Trevor Bayne held off the field in a feverish green-white-checkered finish to earn his place in the annals of NASCAR history. Bayne capped off a dominant Speedweeks effort by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the “Great American Race.”

Born in the USA

Roush Fenway has recorded five victories in the July event at Daytona, including the organization’s first at the high-banked oval with former driver Jeff Burton in 2000. Former Roush Fenway drivers Greg Biffle, Jamie McMurray and David Ragan earned victories in 2003, 2007 and 2011, respectively. Stenhouse, Jr. earned the fifth last July.

Point Standings Entering Daytona

MENCS

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. sits 16th in the MENCS point standings with two top-five and three top-10s.

The No. 6, split between Trevor Bayne and Matt Kenseth, is 29th in owner points. Bayne is 31st in driver standings.

NXS

Ryan Reed checks in at 11th in the Xfinity series standings with eight races remaining until the playoffs begin.

The No. 60 car, split between Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Ty Majeski, is 24th in owner points. Cindric is 10th in driver standings, while Briscoe is 23rd and Majeski is 38th.

Roush Fenway Daytona Wins

2000-2 Burton Cup

2003-2 Biffle Cup

2004 Edwards Truck

2006 Martin Truck

2007-2 McMurray Cup

2009-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-2 Ragan Cup

2012-1 Kenseth Cup

2015-1 Reed NXS

2017-1 Reed NXS

2017-2 Stenhouse Jr. Cup

By the Numbers at Daytona International Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

204 7 39 74 5 33426 748 19.7 17.9 83565

93 2 22 44 2 9507 303 14.1 16.2 23767.5

21 2 5 9 3 1751 191 14.0 15.4 4377.5

318 11 66 127 10 44684 1242 17.7 17.2 111710

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **