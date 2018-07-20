CHEVY MENCS AT DAYTONA TWO: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA

JULY 7, 2018

BOWTIE BULLETS

MOST SUCCESSFUL AT THE WORLD CENTER OF SPEED:

Chevrolet leads all other manufacturers in wins at Daytona International Speedway. The Bowtie Brand has taken home 46 victories from the World Center of Speed, 24 being at the Daytona 500 and the other 22 occurring in the annual July event.

DAYTONA DOMINATION:

After the retirement of career-long Chevrolet driver, Dale Earnhardt, Jr., who previously held the record for most wins by an active driver at Daytona International Speedway, his former Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Jimmie Johnson, now takes the top spot. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion has three victories at Daytona to his credit, two Daytona 500 victories and one win in the July event.

CHEVROLET POLE MEN:

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 drivers, Jimmie Johnson and his Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, have more poles at Daytona International Speedway (two each), putting them at the head of the class amongst their competitors at the 2.5-mile venue.

LEGENDARY STATUS:

A win by any of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers would not only record the 250th victory for the organization but would move them into a tie for most victories at Daytona International Speedway (15 total) with the legendary Wood Brothers.

CAMARO COUNTRY:

The Camaro ZL1 returns to the track where the moniker earned its first career victory in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition. Back in February, Austin Dillon piloted the new Chevrolet nameplate into Victory Lane at the World Center of Racing. Dillon made the Camaro ZL1 the seventh different Chevy model to earn a win at Daytona International Speedway. This weekend the Camaro ZL1 looks for a repeat performance and to earn the model’s second MENCS win.

TUNE-IN:

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled to begin on Saturday July 7 at 7 pm, ET. Live coverage can be found on NBC, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Chevrolet has won 39 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Manufacturer Championships

Team Chevy drivers have scored 776 wins and 697 poles in MENCS competition

Chevrolet drivers have won 46 of 141 races at Daytona International Speedway. Victories by current Team Chevy drivers are:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1, has three trophies from Daytona International Speedway (’06 & ’13 – TWICE)

Jamie McMurray, No. 1 DC Solar Camaro ZL1, has gone to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway twice (’07 & ’10)

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Camaro ZL1, has one trophy from Daytona International Speedway (’18)

Ryan Newman, No. 31 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Chevrolet SS, has one win at Daytona International Speedway (’08)

A Chevrolet driver has won two of the last six races at Daytona International Speedway

A Chevrolet driver has sat on the pole at Daytona International Speedway 47 times

Team Chevy drivers have scored 208 top-five and 413 top-10 finishes at Daytona International Speedway

A Chevrolet has led 7,757 laps (36.0% of possible 21,570 laps) at Daytona International Speedway

FOR THE FANS:

Fans can visit the Team Chevy Racing Display in the Fan Midway Area at Daytona International Speedway immediately outside the entrance to the Chevrolet Injector.

Fans can check out great a great assortment of Chevrolet vehicles at both the Team Chevy Display and within the Chevrolet Injector Entrance including: 2500HD High Country, 1500 Crew Centennial, Traverse High Country, Impala LTZ, Cruze Hatchback Premier, Corvette Convertible, Trax Premier, Malibu Premier, Equinox Premier, Tahoe RST, Colorado ZR2, BOLT EV, Silverado, Suburban RST, Silverado 1500 Rally 2, Malibu Premier, 2500 Crew High Country Diesel, Cruze Premier, Camaro ZL1, Corvette Grand Sport, Silverado 1500 Redline, Silverado 2500 Custom Sport HD, Camaro ZL1 1LE

Fans are also welcome to come and check out all the cars on display in the infield at Daytona International Speedway outside the Chevrolet Daytona Experience. The building that was previously used as Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway has been transformed into a Chevrolet dealership style space where fans can come and check out the next Chevrolet on their shopping list. Vehicles on display outside the Chevrolet Daytona Experience will be: Camaro ZL1 (turntable), Hot Wheels Camaro SS, Traverse High Country, Corvette ZR1, Colorado ZR2, Silverado 1500 Custom Crew Cab

At the Chevrolet Display, fans can view the No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Camaro ZL1 show car, the Camaro ZL1 show car that was used at the reveal of the all-new Cup Series Camaro last August at Michigan International Speedway and a fully accessorized Camaro SS 1LE

Also, on display in the Team Chevy exhibit a Chevrolet R07 racing engine complete with electronic fuel injection. Fans can also see a sample of engines, parts and accessories available for purchase from Chevrolet Performance at their local Chevrolet dealer

Other activities at the Team Chevy Racing Display include a variety of interactive games for adults and kids

TEAM CHEVY QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSIONS AT THE DISPLAY:

Friday, July 6th

1:00 p.m. – Matt Tifft

1:30 p.m. – Daniel Hemric

1:45 p.m. – Greg Stumpff (helmet painter from Off Axis Paint)

3:00 p.m. – Ty Dillon

Saturday, July 7th

3:15 p.m. – Jeffrey Earnhardt

4:00 p.m. – Austin Dillon

4:15 p.m. – Jimmie Johnson

4:30 p.m. – Kasey Kahne

4:45 p.m. – Chase Elliott

Chevrolet Display Hours of Operation: Fri. July 6th – 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. and Sat. July 7th – 10:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Chevrolet Injector Entrance and Display Hours of Operation: Thurs. July 5th – 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Fri. July 6th – 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sat. July 7th – 2:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 CREDIT ONE BANK CAMARO ZL1 – 9TH IN STANDINGS

“Daytona is always a tough place to prepare for; there’s just so much that can happen during that race that you can’t really plan for ahead of time. A lot of having a good race at Daytona comes down to not being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Even though it can be kind of a crap shoot during the race, we can still try to make our own luck by having good stops and trying to maintain favorable track position throughout the race. Our Chevy’s have been getting faster at the plate races, and we’ve had some good cars the last few races there, we just need to stay out of trouble and be there at the end.”

JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 LOWE’S FOR PROS CAMARO ZL1 – 12TH IN STANDINGS

“From a team perspective we know there is less grip. Track position seems to be more important, so from a car build standpoint we do have a bit of a different approach for the summer race than we do in February. It is plate racing so once we get in the flow of a race, I guess, to the eye it looks very similar, but the track has a lot less grip when we come back in July.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 HOOTERS CAMARO ZL1 – 13TH IN STANDINGS

“I feel like I have more just accepted plate racing more than I would pick it as my favorite. It’s just one of those things that you have to go do. The points still count the same and you have an opportunity to go and score just as many points there as you do anywhere else. I think that is why it is important to accept, but I feel like I have had a good approach. I feel like we as a team have a good approach. We haven’t had very good finishes to result and show for our approach and our methods of going about things, but I think that we have had fast enough cars and I feel like I have had good enough feels and have seen things well enough at times to give ourselves a chance. So, I’m going to stick to what I’ve been doing and hopefully, it works out.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 – 15TH IN STANDINGS

ON HOW DAYTONA IS DIFFERENT IN JULY VERSUS FEBRUARY:

“The track surface just the temperature changes so typically at night you would have a little more grip, but that July race it is really hot out, so typically goes the other way a little bit. It will be hot and slick, but it always puts on a good show for the fans.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 CAMARO ZL1 – 19TH IN STANDINGS

“Fast cars and putting yourself in the right position. It’s a game. We don’t do these superspeedway races every weekend, but it’s definitely a game of chess. We try to put ourselves in the right position. You have to have the right mindset going into the race, because sometimes you get into incidents that are not due to anything you did on the track.”

JAMIE MCMURRAY, NO. 1 MCDONALD’S/CESSNA CAMARO ZL1 – 20TH IN STANDINGS

“It’s hard to believe that we are already at the halfway mark of the season. This is usually a pretty light schedule with just the two practices and impound qualifying on Friday evening. Just a typical superspeedway race where we need to have some luck on our side and hope to stay out of any of the big accidents that usually happen. We are going to have a special look on the DC Solar Camaro to celebrate the July 4th holiday, so hopefully that will be cool for the fans and television audience to see under the lights on Saturday night. Hopefully we can have some good luck on our side and leave Daytona with a solid finish”.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – 21ST IN STANDINGS

“Daytona is going to be slick and hot, so the cars are going to handle even worse than they did in the (Daytona) 500, but Talladega was a good race for us until the final 10-15 laps, so I’ve got to look back at what I did before that point. I felt like I was pretty aggressive and got to lead some laps, and towards the end it just didn’t go our way. I think I’ll look back on that and try to understand what I could do better there to have a better result at Daytona. I think our goal is to have a really solid race and just finish the race.”

RYAN NEWMAN, NO. 31 BASS PRO SHOPS/CABELA’S CAMARO ZL1 – 22ND IN STANDINGS

“Daytona, regardless of when we race, is always about luck, keeping yourself in the game, don’t slide through your pit box during a green-flag pit stop. It’s also about putting yourself in the right group of cars. Strategy when it comes to pit road when it comes down to your pit window, who you pit with, fuel cycles and things like that. There’s lots of little things that you get at other tracks kind of stand out more at Daytona.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 47 KROGER CLICKLIST CAMARO ZL1 – 23RD IN STANDINGS

“Daytona (International Speedway) is always interesting. You go there to start the season with the biggest race of the year, and I think we really put our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 in a good position for a portion of the race, running up front. Then you get back in July and it’s hot, it’s slick, it’s still the same kind of racing, but I think handling is more important because the track gets so slick with the warmer temperatures. It’s one of those races where anything can happen because it’s a superspeedway. We’ve had good success there. I’ve felt like I’ve put myself in positions to win the race there. I feel like it really kicks off the summer months, and in a way can set the tone for how we approach several of the hot racetracks in July and how the weekends will go. It’s always an important race and I’m looking forward to our Kroger ClickList Camaro ZL1 up front under the lights.”

DARRELL ‘BUBBA’ WALLACE, JR., NO. 43 U.S. AIR FORCE CAMARO ZL1 – 24TH IN STANDINGS

“This is a special weekend for us. We’re celebrating the 4th of July weekend with the U.S. Air Force and having their scheme on our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. That’s cool to have their scheme on the car. They are unveiling a new mobile tour, ‘The Hangar’, and that’s designed to show the technology behind the fighter jets. So, it’s just a big weekend for us, the Air Force and Air Force recruiting.

“We are also excited to go back to Daytona and go plate racing. We had so much excitement around the Daytona 500 and after it. It’s been the highlight of our season and I feel that we have another shot at winning the race. We’re racing the same Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 that we did at Talladega. We know it’s a good car and we have a lot of confidence in it.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, NO. 37 KLEENEX WET WIPES CAMARO ZL1 – 25TH IN STANDINGS

“I’m excited to get back to Daytona (International Speedway). We had a really good showing there to start off the season in the Daytona 500 and I feel like it’s a place that we’ve been focusing on trying to work together with AJ (Allmendinger) and have a gentle clean Kleenex Wet Wipes Camaro ZL1 that we can race at the end. It’s going to be way hotter this time around, even though it’s a night race. Kleenex was on the hood of our Camaro ZL1 for the Daytona 500, and we’ll go out there and see if we can get to the front and survive. I think superspeedway racing has really changed a lot in the last five years. Drivers have taken it from a luck and guessing game to a definite skill set. I’m still learning a lot of that as we go, and every race we go and work to get a little bit better at that. Daytona was good to us in February, and I’m excited to get back and improve on that this weekend in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.”

KASEY KAHNE, NO. 95 THORNE WELLNESS CAMARO ZL1 – 28TH IN STANDINGS

“July in Daytona is always hot, and the handling in the cars will be a big part of this weekend. You want your car to handle really well there, especially with the ride height rules where the cars are so low now, I think a lot of people will fight loose if you go too extreme with your set-ups. A focus will be to work on handling in order to be able to run wide-open at all times to be able to have the fast car you need. Staying out of trouble, while also being able to stay low off of both corners when you’re in the middle of the pack, those are things that teams will work on during practice at Daytona. With the high temperatures that we face in the summer months, it just always seems to wear on you a little more being in the heat of the cars, but that’s part of racing in the summer months and you learn to deal with the warmer temps.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO MILITARY CHEVROLET CAMARO ZL1 – 29TH IN STANDINGS

“Our team has been really strong at restrictor plate tracks, but we have just had some bad luck. We were leading within three laps to go in this race last year and had a shot to win. My team took an incredibly fast car to Talladega, but we were taken out during a crash in practice. We were taken out of the Daytona 500 in a crash that was no fault of our own as well. I feel comfortable at superspeedways and enjoy racing at them. This team just needs a little luck. I know that if we take a good piece there, then we will have a shot at competing for the win. I really want to get this GEICO Military Camaro ZL1 to Victory Lane.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy; follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy; and follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/teamchevy

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

