Full Schedule for Daytona
by Official Release On Wed, Jul. 04, 2018
Staff Report | NASCAR.com
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action for a holiday weekend at Daytona International Speedway this week. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.
Note: All times are ET.
Thursday, July 5
1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
4:05-4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
Noon: Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler
12:15 p.m.: Brandon Jones, Kaz Grala and Ryan Preece
12:30 p.m.: Austin Dillon
12:45 p.m.: Bubba Wallace
1 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
3:30 p.m.: Kyle Larson
Friday, July 6
2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series pole qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)
4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)
7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin
5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying
9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race
Saturday, July 7
7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBC (Follow live)
PRESS PASS (Watch live)
4:30 p.m.: Medal of Honor Recipients
10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race