Full Schedule for Daytona

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in action for a holiday weekend at Daytona International Speedway this week. Check out the full schedule below, subject to change.

Note: All times are ET.

Thursday, July 5

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

2:05-2:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

4:05-4:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBCSN (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

Noon: Tyler Reddick and Elliott Sadler

12:15 p.m.: Brandon Jones, Kaz Grala and Ryan Preece

12:30 p.m.: Austin Dillon

12:45 p.m.: Bubba Wallace

1 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3:30 p.m.: Kyle Larson

Friday, July 6

2:10 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series pole qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)

4:10 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole qualifying, NBCSN (Follow live)

7:30 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 (100 laps, 250 miles), NBCSN (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

3 p.m.: Denny Hamlin

5:45 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

9:45 p.m.: Post-NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Saturday, July 7

7 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps, 400 miles), NBC (Follow live)

PRESS PASS (Watch live)

4:30 p.m.: Medal of Honor Recipients

10 p.m.: Post-Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race

