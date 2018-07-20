GMS Racing NXS Daytona Preview

​Chase Elliott, No. 23 UNTUCKit Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona NXS Stats

7 starts, 1 win, 2 top-five’s, 3 top-10’s

Notes:

– Elliott will utilize chassis no. 211 this weekend at Daytona International Speedway. The No. 23 team has raced this chassis two previous times in 2018 (Daytona and Talladega), collecting a sixth-place finish at Daytona, as well as a win with Spencer Gallagher at Talladega Super Speedway.

Quote:

ELLIOTT ON HOW SIMILAR ARE THE XFINITY CARS TO THE CUP?

“Not at all there. The Xfinity cars are good but a bit slower, have a lot more grip and you can be really aggressive in those cars and make moves that you won’t see Saturday night. I ran the Saturday race in February as well and you could be super aggressive in those cars and kind of do whatever you wanted and never have to worry about getting out of shape or at least really bad out of shape. You have to really tone that down for the Cup race. The way I see it is if I wasn’t racing Friday night I would be sitting around, so I would rather go race and I appreciate GMS allowing me to do so.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro

Daytona NXS Stats

-Making his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Daytona.

Notes:

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 208 at Daytona. This chassis was ran by Spencer Gallagher in 2017.

– Haley will pilot chassis no. 208 at Daytona. This chassis was ran by Spencer Gallagher in 2017.

– This event will mark Haley's second Xfinity event with GMS Racing. He made his debut in the No. 23 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway. Quote: "I'm really excited to be able to get back behind the wheel of a GMS Racing Xfinity car this weekend at Daytona (International Speedway). Not only is it a great opportunity for me to learn and grow as a driver, but for the team as well. While I made my debut in Iowa running double duty, it'll be nice to be able to spend my entire time focused on the car and making sure we're as prepared as can be for the race. I know Kevin (Bellicourt, crew chief) and my No. 24 team will unload a fast Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet Camaro. We were fast at Daytona in the trucks and finished third. Hopefully we can translate that speed and knowledge over and contend for a win this weekend."

