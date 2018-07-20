​Spencer Boyd No. 76 Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Race Preview

Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 – Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Team and Car Information

Crew Chief: Jason Miller

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Pro Motor Engines (PME)

About the No. 76 Camaro: SS Greenlight Racing will bring chassis 707 to Daytona International Speedway. This is the same car Spencer Boyd ran for the season opener in Daytona and finished in the 25th position.

News and notes: Spencer Boyd and his Grunt Style Chevrolet Camaro Team will head back to the beach for the series annual Fourth of July race. Boyd may be bringing back the same car as he ran in the season opener, but with a totally different look. The famous Grunt Style Marine Scheme is back for this great patriotic weekend! Boyd will honor his cousin Matt Wilson and his unit the 2nd combat engineer battalion on his windshield. “After we ran this scheme at Charlotte and saw the demand from the fans, I knew we had to bring it back,” says Boyd. “What better place to bring back the Marine Scheme then under the lights at Daytona, Fourth of July weekend? We thought it would be a great way to show our patriotism and our support for R.E.D. Friday (Remember Everyone Deployed). We’re beyond thankful for all the men and women fighting for our freedom. I’m really looking forward to a great weekend.”

Sponsor Highlight:

The team would like to welcome back on board the Grunt Style Chevrolet this weekend associate sponsors: Record Rack Deer Feed, Kickass Beef Jerky, and Performance Trailer Braking.

TV/Radio: The Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 from Daytona International Speedway can be seen live on Friday, July 6th on NBCSN. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About SS Green Light Racing: As one of the most tenured teams in all of NASCAR, SS Green Light has been a developmental hub for drivers looking to climb the ranks. Led by Owner, Bobby Dotter, the team has fielded entries in either the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series or the Xfinity Series competition since 2001. Coming off a successful 2017 Xfinity campaign, SS Green Light looks to build further momentum with their two-car program.

​

