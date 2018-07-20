Ryan Reed – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Daytona

Ryan Reed has nine starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) at Daytona International Speedway (DIS), having earned two wins, four top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Two-Time Daytona Champion

Reed has found his way to victory lane twice at the famed 2.5-mile Superspeedway. In 2017, Reed persevered through red flags and multiple on-track incidents to hold off seasoned Cup Series veterans and take home the win. In 2015, Reed captured his first career NASCAR NXS win at Daytona.

2018 Daytona Recap

Ryan Reed returned to Daytona International Speedway looking to defend his win from one year ago. Reed suffered damage early on but rebounded and had his No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford in contention at the end. A record five overtime restarts extended the scheduled race distance by 23 laps. Reed led the field during one of the five cautions to end the race before settling for a third-place finish.

Reed on Daytona

“Daytona is a special place and having two wins there makes it all the more special to our team. The July race at Daytona seems a little bit like it can be a demo derby. I’ve been lucky to survive most of them and as handling goes we need to make sure the car doesn’t get tight, especially off of turn four. I really want to win this race, I feel like I’ve been close a couple times and Daytona has been really good to us. I think we can go down there and get it done this year. We always have a lot of confidence heading to Daytona.”

www.DriveDownA1C.com

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

