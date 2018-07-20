Austin Cindric – Daytona Advance

Team: No. 60 Odyssey Batteries Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Mike Kelley

Twitter: @AustinCindric, @Roush60Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Cindric at Daytona

“I’m excited to be back in the No. 60 this weekend. Daytona hasn’t been my friend in a stock car, but I have had some good runs there in other series. I’m hoping to change that this weekend and complete all the laps and be in contention at the end. Roush Fenway always has good Superpseedway cars so I’m excited to get to the track and see what we can do this weekend in our Odyssey Batteries Ford Mustang.”

Daytona Recap

Roush Fenway rookie driver Austin Cindric rolled off the grid 11th for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Unfortunately, the young driver’s (NXS) Daytona debut came to an abrupt end after his No. 60 Ford Mustang made contact with the outside wall on lap nine after getting caught in the middle of three-wide traffic. With the damage too extensive to repair on pit road the team was forced to settle for a 40th-place finish.

Meet Austin

Austin Cindric will make an appearance at the Ford Performance Display in the mid-way at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, July 6th at 5:15pm for a question and answer session.

Cindric in the No. 60 Ford

Daytona will be the sixth of nine races for Cindric in the No. 60 Ford Mustang for 2018. #TheProgram60

