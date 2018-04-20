NASCAR Reinstates Xfinity Driver Spencer Gallagher

Tweet Spencer Gallagher, overcome with joy, celebrates victory in the NASCAR XFINITY Grand National Series Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Stephanie McLaughlin/SpeedwayMedia.com

On Wednesday, Spencer Gallagher was reinstated by NASCAR and is eligible to compete once again in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Two months ago, he was indefinitely suspended for violating the substance abuse policy.

In a press release by GMS Racing, the team announced Gallagher will return to the No. 23 Chevrolet next weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Currently, Chase Elliott is listed as the entry driver for the No. 23 car in Friday’s Xfinity race in the Coca-Cola 250 at Daytona International Speedway. Other drivers to act as substitutes during Gallagher’s absence include Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Alex Bowman

“The whole GMS organization is very proud of Spencer (Gallagher) for getting reinstated after completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program after the results we received post-Talladega,” GMS Racing’s president Mike Beam said in that release. “Spencer will return to the No. 23 at Kentucky Speedway and then again after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.”

NASCAR posted the article on their website around 2 p.m. on July 4 that Gallagher successfully completed the necessary requirements within NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program to be considered for reinstatement.

Gallagher was suspended a day after his first series victory at Talladega Superspeedway earlier this season. Despite that victory, he is no longer eligible for the Xfinity Playoffs, mainly due to the failure to attempt to qualify for each race of the season. However, the No. 23 car is still eligible for an owners championship and currently sits 11th in the owners’ standings at 171 points behind the top spot.

When Gallagher was suspended, he shared an assurance to both his fans and the NASCAR community.

“I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one-time error in judgment will never happen again.

“I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me. I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and now, I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”

Now that this is behind him, Gallagher only looks to the horizon as the team plans to have the 28-year-old back in the driver’s seat at Kentucky Speedway.

Time for the next chapter boys and girls. Been a tough road, but it’s through adversity that you learn true strength. Can’t thank the entire garage, the fans and everyone at @GMSRacingLLC enough for their support through this. See you guys at Kentucky ❤💪🏻 #nowbacktoit — Spencer Gallagher (@23SpeedRacer) July 4, 2018

