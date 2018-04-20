82nd Airborne Division’s ‘All-American’ Chorus to Perform National Anthem for 60th Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 6, 2018) – The 82nd Airborne Division’s “All-American” Chorus, based out of Fort Bragg, N.C., will sing the National Anthem prior to the 60th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race scheduled for Saturday at Daytona International Speedway (TV – NBC; Radio – MRN Radio, SiriusXM).

The 82nd Airborne Division’s “All American” Chorus is a musical group composed of Division Troopers representing every unit within the Division. The “All American” Chorus was formed in 1964 to sing at Sunday services in the Division Chapel. At that time the Chorus consisted of only 15 members. They recorded their first record entitled “The All American Chorus,” which contained several songs and ballads about the Airborne and the Army.

During a period of increased emphasis on the All-Volunteer Army, the Chorus performed at several professional and college baseball and football games as part of the pre-game or halftime ceremonies. Since it was formed, the Chorus has performed for several military and civilian dignitaries including General of the Army Omar Bradley, the Governors of more than 20 states, Senators and Representatives, members of the Association of the United States Army, and the senior command structure of the Department of Defense.

Today, the 82nd Airborne Division’s “All American” Chorus performs throughout the continental United States as well as internationally. Though their primary mission remains serving the Soldiers of the U.S. Army and Fort Bragg, their off-post performances continue to increase, so much in fact that they have become one of the Airborne’s greatest recruiting tools. Appearing in their maroon berets, ascots, and pistol belts, the Paratroopers of the “All American” Chorus are truly ambassadors for the 82nd Airborne Division.

In addition to 82nd Airborne Division’s “All American” Chorus’ performance, Daytona International Speedway will be saluting the military throughout the weekend. For the 10th consecutive year, Daytona International Speedway will honor three Medal of Honor recipients during the race weekend. Being recognized this year are Command Sergeant Major Gary Littrell, U.S. Army (Vietnam), Master Sergeant Leroy Petry, (War in Afghanistan) and Staff Sergeant Don Jenkins, (Vietnam).

On Saturday for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, all military members (active duty, reservist/guard, veteran/retiree or military spouse/dependent) and their families will have access to a pair of Midway suites within the facility where they can take a break from the busy day of activities at Daytona International Speedway to cool off and enjoy complimentary Coca-Cola products and snacks. The suites will be accessible from 3:30 p.m. through the end of Stage 1 of the Coke Zero Sugar 400. All members of the military and their families who have purchased a race ticket can access the Midway suites by showing their military ID.

Tickets for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday night, July 7, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, July 6 and all Daytona International Speedway events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news.

