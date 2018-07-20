Toyota MENCS Daytona Post-Qualifying Recap

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Daytona International Speedway – July 6, 2018

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Chase Elliott*

2nd, Alex Bowman*

3rd, Brad Keselowski*

4th, Jimmie Johnson*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

13th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

15th, KYLE BUSCH

17th, DENNY HAMLIN

29th, ERIK JONES

32nd, DANIEL SUÁREZ

40th, JJ YELEY

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing

Qualifying Position: 13th

How was your car in qualifying?

“It was okay I think — you never know what you’re going to get here. Not much practice yesterday and we didn’t do any qualifying runs so we just kind of winged it. I think 13th will be an okay starting spot.”

How aggressive will you have to be in tomorrow night’s race?

“It always is here and it’s hard to say. You have to be as aggressive as you can to stay up front so whatever it takes. For us, I haven’t finished this race in 10 years I don’t think and I’m just here praying for a top-10 and some stage points.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **