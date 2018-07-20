Toyota MENCS Daytona Post-Qualifying Recap
by Official Release On Fri, Jul. 06, 2018
Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Daytona International Speedway – July 6, 2018
TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS
1st, Chase Elliott*
2nd, Alex Bowman*
3rd, Brad Keselowski*
4th, Jimmie Johnson*
5th, Kevin Harvick*
13th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.
15th, KYLE BUSCH
17th, DENNY HAMLIN
29th, ERIK JONES
32nd, DANIEL SUÁREZ
40th, JJ YELEY
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
MARTIN TRUEX JR, No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota Camry, Furniture Row Racing
Qualifying Position: 13th
How was your car in qualifying?
“It was okay I think — you never know what you’re going to get here. Not much practice yesterday and we didn’t do any qualifying runs so we just kind of winged it. I think 13th will be an okay starting spot.”
How aggressive will you have to be in tomorrow night’s race?
“It always is here and it’s hard to say. You have to be as aggressive as you can to stay up front so whatever it takes. For us, I haven’t finished this race in 10 years I don’t think and I’m just here praying for a top-10 and some stage points.”