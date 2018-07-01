RCR Post Race Report – Coca-Cola Firecracker 250

Matt Tifft and the No. 2 KC Motorgroup Camaro Team Salvage Top-20 Finish at Daytona International Speedway

“We had a great No. 2 KC Motorgroup Chevrolet Camaro tonight and ran in the top 10 for the majority of the race. We started off too heavy on the splitter but worked to get it exactly where it needed to be for the final stage. The bottom lane was best for us all night. Unfortunately during the final stage, the 60 car kept going high to the middle and leaving a gap, so I started to move around him when he came down on me and spun us around. My team gave it their all and repaired it enough for us to stay out for the remainder of the race. Every point matters when you’re running for a championship, and we made sure to get every one we could despite our circumstances. We made gains throughout all three restrictor-plate races this season. We just don’t have the finishes to show it. We’ll get back after it here in February.”

Shane Lee Earns Stellar Top-10 Finish in Childress Vineyards Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway

“At these restrictor-plate races it’s all about being there at the end so we took our time and showed patience during the race, dropping back to probably 18th in the running order. We worked on handling on the Childress Vineyards Chevrolet and getting a feel for the draft before I really started to drive up through the field. We were pretty good in Stage 2. I don’t know if it was Larson or someone else that tapped my left rear and created a tire rub. We were really lucky because the caution flag came out. We were able to pit. We restarted at the back and came back through the field. It took a little bit of luck to make it through a few of those big wrecks. Overall it was a great race. We really thought we had a good opportunity at the end. It’s just every man for himself.

Daniel Hemric Survives Wild Daytona Race to Finish Eighth in South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet

“This is like a win for me here at Daytona. In all honesty, we just struggled with the balance a little bit after the first pit stop. I struggled to keep the car beneath me and I did all I could do to hang on to it to get to the end of Stage 2. Luckily, we did and Danny Stockman got to work on it. We got caught up in one of those wrecks, but the guys did a good job getting this South Point Hotel & Casino Chevrolet patched up and the damage wasn’t too bad. We lived to race a couple more laps and tried to put ourselves in the best position we could to rebound. I am happy with the way we did that tonight.”

