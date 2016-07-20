The Yellow line rule at Daytona leaves fans seeing Red

For countless years now, NASCAR’s “yellow line” rule one of the dumbest rules they have made besides restrictor plate racing itself. If you do not want them racing down there, then don’t pave it. It’s as simple as that. But unfortunately nothing is ever simple with NASCAR or resolved quickly.

At Daytona the drivers are not only bound with two, three and sometimes four wide racing at 200 plus miles an hour, but they also can’t go below this stupid yellow line to avoid anything, including avoiding a wreck without being penalized if they advance their position. The rule results in the driver having to let off to avoid advancing their position, resulting in most cases stacking up the field, causing an wreck or the best case scenario the driver falls to the back of the field. The rule is causing more unsafe conditions than it was originally put in place for.

NASCAR’s enforcement of the “yellow line” rule ruined Justin Haley’s pass for the win in Friday night’s Xfinity Series race at Daytona. Haley’s left-side tires were partially below the yellow line and NASCAR ruled the pass to be illegal, giving Kyle Larson the win and Haley a 18th place finish. Yes by the stupid rule, it was the correct call. But it’s useless and just plain stupid especially when it undoubtedly changes the outcome of the race.

Discouraging as this is, it’s no mystery why there are dwindling fans, empty stands and the overall interest in the sport. You argue the yellow line rule and make it a “judgement call”. Case in point, Haley didn’t go under the yellow line to advance his position, so no there would be no penalty. But NASCAR has not been consistent with these calls, so let’s not go there or make the situation worse.

This is very unfortunate for Haley, fans and even NASCAR. So please NASCAR, let’s do the right thing and at least remove one encumbrance to restrictor plate racing, the stupid yellow line rule and let the drivers race.

