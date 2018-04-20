TEAM PENSKE AND BODYARMOR UNVEIL DESIGN FOR NO. 12 FORD FUSION DRIVEN BY RYAN BLANEY

Tweet #12: Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Fusion BodyArmor and Marcus Hayward

SGT Marcus Hayward Announced as Winner of BODYARMOR Heroes Program; Name/Likeness Featured on the Car

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 7, 2018) – Team Penske and BODYARMOR Sports Drink today unveiled the brand’s primary sponsorship design featured on the No. 12 Ford Fusion driven by Ryan Blaney for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday, July 7. The unique design and branding is part of the first-ever primary race team partnership for BODYARMOR, which began working with Blaney in 2017.

Earlier this season, when the partnership with Team Penske and Blaney was announced, BODYARMOR Sports Drink launched its “BODYARMOR Heroes” promotion. Consumers across the country were given the opportunity to honor a military hero of their choosing by posting to social media using the #BODYARMORHeroes hashtag with a photo and short description of their hero through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

BODYARMOR proudly announced the winner of the program today – SGT Marcus Hayward. SGT Hayward’s name and likeness are prominently featured on the No.12 BODYARMOR Ford Fusion that Blaney will race on Saturday night in Daytona. In addition, SGT Hayward will be Blaney’s guest at the track this weekend. He will participate in driver introductions during pre-race ceremonies and he will watch the race from atop the No. 12 team’s pit box.

SGT Hayward joined the US Army in 2004 as a Military Police Officer. He served in three separate deployments – two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. On July 29, 2010 while serving in Afghanistan, SGT Hayward was severely wounded while on patrol. He suffered injuries to his left eye, a moderate traumatic brain injury and his left leg was amputated above the knee. In August 2010 SGT Hayward was presented the Purple Heart by President Barack Obama. Since retiring from the military, SGT Hayward has become an avid fitness buff and has competed in the Chicago Marathon, Marine Corps Marathon, Boston Marathon and Disney Marathon. SGT Hayward also does crossfit training and he was nominated for the BODYARMOR Heroes program by several of his training friends and partners.

BODYARMOR is the fastest growing sports drink in its category. The consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. In addition to its relationship with with Blaney, BODYARMOR has amassed a superstar roster of professional athletes who are also investors in the company, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Luck and Dustin Johnson, among others. Kobe Bryant is the number three shareholder in BODYARMOR.

