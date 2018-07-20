RCR Post Race Report – Coke Zero Sugar 400

Strong Showing for Austin Dillon and the American Ethanol e15 Team in Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

“This was absolutely the best car I have ever had at a superspeedway, so I have to give big thanks to everyone at RCR and ECR Engines for all of their hard work in the shop on the American Ethanol e15 Camaro ZL1. We were really strong until we ended up with damage during a Stage 2 incident, and even after that we were in contention. We spent most of the rest of the race working on the car during cautions. With 30 to go the right rear quarter panel came lose and essentially worked as a parachute. Thankfully, we ended up with a caution pretty quickly and were able to make repairs. I thought we were going to have a shot there at the end but another car made it three-wide and there is just no momentum when you try to race that way. It feels good to leave Daytona with a strong showing for RCR and ECR.”

-Austin Dillon

Ryan Newman Survives Wild Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona to Finish Eighth in Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Chevrolet

“We had some luck on our side tonight to miss a lot of those big wrecks early and the No. 31 Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Chevrolet was going to be in pretty good shape. We got squeezed between two cars late in the race and I didn’t lift, so we got some damage from that. Then the big wreck happened coming to the white flag, I got into the No. 6 and we got even more damage to the nose and fenders. We had a tire rub on the last green-white-checkered but still came home with an eighth-place finish. Not a bad night for everyone on this Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s team.”

-Ryan Newman

