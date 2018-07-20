Congratulations Erik Jones! Momentous Victory Means Talladega Superspeedway Special “Two 2-Day for $79” Package for Playoff Weekend

Tweet DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 07: Erik Jones, driver of the #20 buyatoyota.com Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

As Result of His First Career Win, Fans Get Savings of Over 40% for 2-Day tickets to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Talladega 250, Oct. 13-14

TALLADEGA, Ala. – In honor of Erik Jones going to Gatorade Victory Lane in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Saturday night to score his first career win in NASCAR’s premier series, Talladega Superspeedway announced today a special “Two 2-Day for $79” ticket package for its doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend featuring the Talladega 250 and 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Oct. 13-14). To take advantage, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com/2for79 or call 877.Go2.DEGA.

The limited-time offer – a savings of more than 40% off race-week pricing – gives fans a chance to experience the highly-anticipated “wildcard” weekend at a fantastic price. The $79 package includes two 2-Day (Saturday and Sunday) Talladega Grandstand tickets (sections F through L), located just past the start-finish line near the entrance of Turn 1.

With the win, Jones, driver of the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, becomes the seventh driver to triumph in 2018 and clinch a spot in the season-ending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Playoffs. The victory for the 2017 MENCS Rookie of the Year comes in his 57th career start.

One of NASCAR’s “Young Guns,” Jones will be making his fourth MENCS Talladega start in the 1000Bulbs.com 500, the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs – where he will be looking to add another restrictor-plate race win to his resume, and his first at NASCAR’s biggest track.

As part of the “Two 2-Day for $79” ticket package, kids 12 and younger receive FREE admission to Saturday’s Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event and pay just $10 on Sunday for the 1000Bulbs.com. To add a kids’ ticket to your order for this offer, please call 877.Go2.DEGA. The Talladega 250 also has playoff ramifications, serving as the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six at the checkered flag.

The doubleheader NASCAR Playoff weekend kicks off with FREE Friday (Oct. 12) and will allow fans to witness qualifying – that will determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s Talladega 250 – from the grandstand for FREE (entry begins at 4 p.m. CDT). Saturday’s (Oct. 13) slate includes practice and Foodland/Food Giant Qualifying for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 as well as the running of the Talladega 250, set for a noon CDT start. Sunday’s (Oct. 14) 1000Bulbs.com 500 gets the green flag at 1 p.m. CDT. Anyone holding a Sunday ticket will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located in the infamous infield at the 2.66-mile venue.

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR’s Most Competitive (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), highest banked (33 degrees), and longest track (2.66-miles), as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids’ tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members and first responders, and teachers and educators. The historic venue, built in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, which features the traditional Saturday Night Concert and the world-renowned Talladega Blvd, home of Friday night’s “Big One on the Blvd” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and endless pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special kids’ VIP opportunities. Talladega Superspeedway’s next NASCAR weekend is set for Oct. 12-14, featuring the Talladega 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race on Sat. Oct. 13 – the final race in the Round of 8 in the NCWTS Playoffs where the field of eligible title contenders will be trimmed from eight to six. The weekend’s anchor event is set for Sun. Oct. 14 with the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, the second race in the Round of 12 during the MENCS Playoffs. For more details and ticket information simply log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call the Talladega Ticket Office at 855-518-RACE (7223).

