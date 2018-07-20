Bayne’s Strong Run Ends in Final Laps at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (July 7, 2018) – Trevor Bayne lined up inside the top-five for an overtime finish at Daytona International Speedway Saturday night, but got caught up in a multi-car accident coming to the white flag ending his night early in the No. 6 Performance Plus Ford Fusion.

In a race that featured 10 cautions and multiple multi-car accidents, Bayne was there at the end and in contention, but got clipped from behind in an accident coming out of turn four. He would go on to finish 20th.

After starting 20th, the Knoxville, Tennessee, native climbed his way up to 14th just 12 laps in, reporting he was loose. He would end stage one 21st before beginning the second stage in 17th. From there, the No. 6 survived two huge crashes coming out 12th at lap 53.

After the team went to work on some minimal cosmetic damage, Bayne again had to guide his way through another cloud of smoke at lap 64, this time receiving some front end damage. But, less than 10 laps later, he rode fifth, before going on to finish ninth in the second stage.

The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion restarted eighth for the final 60 laps and worked his way up to second before another caution at lap 123. He restarted seventh with 32 to go and ultimately found himself fifth coming to the white flag, but got turned into the outside wall ending his night early.

The No. 6 returns to the track next weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Race coverage begins Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

