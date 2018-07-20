Charlotte Motor Speedway Introduces Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway unveiled the names of its events for the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend; The speedway also revealed striking, new logos for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, the Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Bojangles’ Qualifying

CONCORD, N.C. (July 9, 2018) – Charlotte Motor Speedway expanded on its groundbreaking new era of innovation on Monday, with the unveiling of a new, dynamic logo for the Sept. 28-30 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race weekend – which will feature the first playoff road course races in NASCAR history.

The first-ever 400-kilometer Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will be the longest road-course race in NASCAR.

The stars of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will practice, qualify and race on a 2.28-mile, 17-turn road course oval that is sure to test top drivers and thrill a spectacular crowd of race fans. The drama of the NASCAR Playoffs will be on full display in the first cutoff race of the 10-race Playoffs, which will see drivers take on a world-class course – the newest track in NASCAR competition – with a 35-foot elevation change.

“This is history in the making, and it marks the next chapter in our legacy of providing innovative, show-stopping entertainment that’s never been seen before,” said Marcus Smith, the president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports, Inc. “Like NASCAR’s first 600-mile race and the first superspeedway race at night, the inaugural Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 is going to be a can’t-miss event that fans will remember forever. We’re about to witness a dramatic, historic, unforgettable race weekend Sept. 28-30.”

“Following a number of test sessions in preparation for the much-anticipated playoff race at Charlotte, we felt that this race length made the most sense,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “In the end, we believe the race length will accomplish the primary goal which is to showcase the best race for our passionate fans.”

Charles Bowman, Bank of America’s market president for North Carolina and Charlotte, said the race announcement marked an important moment for Charlotte.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Smith family have transformed the city of Charlotte with the growth of the motorsports industry in this region,” Bowman said. “We are privileged to be the title sponsor of this extraordinary event, and we look forward to making history with the speedway when the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 roars to life in September.”

Speedway officials also revealed a new logo and race length for the 200-kilometer Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Sept. 29. The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series will lock horns in a 200-kilometer playoff duel in the Saturday afternoon sun.

Bojangles’ Qualifying – a take-no-prisoners battle for the all-important pole position – will kick off the proceedings on Friday afternoon, Sept. 28.

Prior to race weekend, fans can watch drivers test the ROVAL™ at Test Fest, a pair of FREE day-long shakedowns featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 10 and 17. Fans can also enjoy mechanical bull rides, food and drink and test-drive their race weekend seats during the tests from the Whisky River frontstretch area.

In addition, fans who have purchased Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 tickets will get to experience the ROVAL™ from behind the wheel on Saturday, July 14. Charlotte Motor Speedway will allow ticketholders to drive their personal cars three laps around the innovative new course from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

