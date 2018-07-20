Jesse Little set for Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut at Kentucky Speedway

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. – NASCAR Next alumnus Jesse Little will make his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) debut Saturday night at Kentucky Speedway for Premium Motorsports in the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart.

Little, 21, will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 which is coming off a season-high 11th place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last weekend with Jeffrey Earnhardt.

Kentucky is currently a one-race deal for the Sherrills Ford, N.C. native.

“I’m very humbled by this opportunity to make my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Kentucky,” said Little.

“There’s no expectations for Saturday night’s race other than to take the green flag and see the checkered flag. I would like to thank Jay Robinson for giving me the opportunity to gain valuable experience behind the wheel.”

The second-generation driver, the son of former Cup Series driver Chad Little has had an exceptional season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driving for his family-owned JJL Motorsports team.

In five starts this year, Little has maneuvered four top-10 finishes including a career-best sixth place result at Iowa Speedway last month. Most recently, Little finished seventh at Gateway (Ill.) Motorsports Park with support from Rustic Rub Co. on June 23.

The year started off with an impressive eighth place showing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway with a marketing partnership with Wings Over North Georgia Air Show (WONG) Air Show.

“We’ve embraced 2018 with a good work ethic and a never-give up attitude and it has paid off for us so far,” added Little. “We’ve been very fortunate to have the support of Wings Over North Georgia Air Show and Rustic Rub Co. and look forward to building on those relationships as the year presses on.

“As for Kentucky, it’s an opportunity for me to gain experience and seat time in the Cup Series and I’m looking forward to driving for Premium and working with crew chief Todd Parrott.”

The Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart is set for Sat., July 14 with coverage on NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), the Performance Racing Network (PRN) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio Channel 90. Event coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. (ET).

For more on the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, please log on to wingsovernorthgeorgia.com.

For more on the Rustic Rub Co. and their products, please visit rusticrubs.com.

For additional information on JJL Motorsports, please visit JJLRacing.com.

JJL Motorsports tweets too. Follow them @JJL_Motorsports.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **