· ROVAL READY: Kasey Kahne and his No. 95 team are participating in today’s open test at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams prepare for the track’s first road-course event this coming September for the Bank of America ROVAL 400.

· WHY DARK MATTER?: ionomy researchers have a newly created token on the ION blockchain called “Dark Matter” (XDM). Many coins have supply in the hundreds of millions and even billions, with high rates of inflation. Dark Matter (XDM) is a different kind of token altogether. Instead of a large supply, only a small amount will ever exist: under 100k tokens. Instead of high inflation, Dark Matter is intrinsically deflationary at a protocol level, accounting for its primary source of value: the more transactions, the more supply removed.

· KAHNE BY THE NUMBERS: In seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Kentucky, Kasey Kahne has an average start of 17.7 and an average finish of 16.1. He’s completed 1,694 of 1,876 (90.3 percent) career laps, and has led for one lap. Kahne has earned one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the 1.5-mile track located in Sparta, Kentucky.

· RACE INFO: The Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 14th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Kentucky:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

07/09/11 Quaker State 400 4 13 267/267 Running

06/30/12 Quaker State 400 19 2 267/267 Running

06/30/13 Quaker State 400 21 11 267/267 Running

06/28/14 Quaker State 400 20 8 267/267 Running

07/11/15 Quaker State 400 19 27 266/267 Running

07/09/16 Quaker State 400 18 14 267/267 Running

07/08/17 Quaker State 400 23 38 93/274 Crash

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 7 0 1 2 0

Kahne’s 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

18 0 1 1 0 30 25.7 22.8

Kahne’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

522 18 93 176 27 4,678 14.4 17.6

From the Driver’s Seat:

Kasey Kahne: “Looking ahead to this weekend at Kentucky, I’m expecting it to be pretty similar conditions as we’ve had there for the past few years. It’s always hot and humid when we go to Kentucky and the track is usually really slick. I think things will be better than last year since there’s a little more wear and tear on the track’s surface, so I think that will help overall because we’ll be able to start moving around more in Turns 3 and 4 than we could before. Kentucky is a tough track because it’s always such slippery conditions when we’re racing there. Kentucky has changed so much over the years and the repaves have really helped since the surface isn’t nearly as rough as it used to be. There’s still some bumps in the track, but overall, I feel that it will be a better race track as time goes on and the surface weathers. We just need to keep learning how it changes from year-to-year as it ages, but it’s a fun and challenging track, and I’m looking forward to this weekend.”

From the Pit Box:

Jon Leonard: “Kentucky is a lot like Texas and Kansas since they all have been recently repaved and have similar configurations. I think that we have a pretty solid notebook at those places, and our plan is that we will probably unload close to how we would for those tracks. Like most 1.5-mile tracks, Kentucky narrows up off of Turn 2 and is usually free going into Turn 3 with the way the banking works, so that’s probably where we’ll focus most of our time during practice. Usually when we go to Kentucky, it’s very hot and really slick, so having our No. 95 Chevy be stiff for attitude and speed may not be the best option in terms of grip. It’s always a compromise when it comes to finding the right balance at Kentucky. We have some momentum carrying over from Daytona last weekend, and all the guys are excited to get back to the racetrack. Hopefully we can bring some success to Kentucky this weekend for our No. 95 team.”

No. 95 Dark Matter presented by ionomy Camaro ZL1 Team:

Driver: Kasey Kahne Crew Chief: Jonathon Leonard

Car Chief: Ben Leslie Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: Ben Lynch Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez

Shock Specialist: Tim Lambert Mechanic: Ryan Southall

Mechanic: Matt Kimball Mechanic: Ryan Dextraze

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramierz Jackman: Richie Williams

Fueler: Ryan Dextraze Rear Changer: Cory Baldwin

Front Changer: Weston Lovejoy Front Carrier: Justin Kirby

About ionomy Dark Matter (XDM)

Dark Matter (XDM) is a revolutionary cryptoasset on the ionomy platform. Its deflationary properties make it a more reliable Store of Value than gold or bitcoin. Every portfolio should have some Dark Matter as a hedge against rampant inflation. Dark Matter is a token on the ION blockchain. Learn more about the ION economy at ionomy.com. Learn how Dark Matter’s hard coded monetary policy reduces supply over time. The diminishing supply ensures that when you hold XDM you own a growing percentage of the total token supply. Register for information on Dark Matter airdrops at www.darkmatter.info

