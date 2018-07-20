Cody Coughlin, No. 2 JEGS.com Chevrolet

Kentucky Stats

2 starts, Best Finish: 15th (2017)

2018 Season Stats

11 starts, 6 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– Coughlin will utilize chassis no. 312 this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. The No. 2 team has used this chassis one previous time during the 2018 season, at Texas Motor Speedway, where Coughlin raced his way to an eighth-place finish.

-Aside from two previous NCWTS starts at Kentucky Speedway, Coughlin also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at the 1.5-mile oval, where he qualified sixth and finished fourth.

– After the last NCWTS race at Chicagoland Speedway, Coughlin is 10th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“Kentucky Speedway has been a bit tricky for me the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. However, in the ARCA Racing Series, I had a strong showing. “Overall, I’m heading to Kentucky Speedway with a better package with GMS Racing. So far, the package has been implemented well at the other tracks we have run it at. There are some similarities between Kentucky and Texas Motor Speedway, and we ran well there earlier this year with that package, so I expect us to run well again this weekend. The biggest thing is not over driving Turn Three, so you can make it cut and get back to power coming off the corner.”

Johnny Sauter, No. 21 ISM Connect Chevrolet

Kentucky Stats

11 starts, 2 top-fives, 6 top-10s, 1 pole

2018 Season Stats

11 starts, 4 wins, 10 top-fives, 10 top-10s

Notes:

– Sauter will pilot GMS chassis no. 306 at Kentucky Speedway. This is the second race for this Chevrolet, the last coming at Texas Motor Speedway where Sauter earned his fourth win of the 2018 season.

– Sauter has a 65-point lead in the NCWTS standings following a third-place finish at Chicagoland Speedway.

Quote:

“Last year at Kentucky, Turn One and Two were pretty racey when we were running side by side. Turn Three still races a lot like it did before it was repaved. You have that moment where you hold your breath getting in there because it doesn’t feel totally right yet. I always compare Turns One and Two at Texas to Three and Four at Kentucky. Obviously, Texas is fast and so is Kentucky, but Kentucky just feels a little smaller, if you ask me. Where it differs is when you come off Turn Four at Kentucky, it’s like you’re going uphill towards the wall, then downhill towards the start-finish line, then back uphill towards turn one. We had a good truck there last year and it’s a fun place to race so I’m looking forward to going back.”

Justin Haley, No. 24 Fraternal Order of Eagles Chevrolet

Kentucky Stats

1 start, Best finish: 3rd (2017)

2018 Season Stats

11 starts, 1 win, 4 top-fives, 7 top-10 finishes

Notes:

– For Kentucky, Haley will climb behind the wheel of chassis no. 302 for the fourth time during the 2018 season. This chassis was also raced three times in 2017 by the No. 24 team and in those six races, Haley qualified no worse than 11th.

– Grabbing a top-10 finish in Chicago, Haley remained sixth in the 2018 NCWTS driver point standings, but is locked into The Playoffs with one win.

Quote:

“The No. 24 team brought a really fast Fraternal Order of Eagles truck to Kentucky (Speedway) last year and we were fast all day which always helps. It was a repave on a mile-and-a-half where most of the time track position is king. Hopefully, they’ll use the tire dragons there again beforehand, but as we’ve seen so far with these new motors, they like to keep themselves wound up so we’ll run up top for the majority of the race no matter the grip level. Kentucky should be a good race for us though. It’s similar to Texas (Motor Speedway) which I’ve always ran good at so I’m looking forward to this week’s race.”

Dalton Sargeant, No. 25 Performance Plus Motor Oil Chevrolet

Kentucky Stats

This will be Sargeant’s first NCWTS start at Kentucky Speedway.

2018 Season Stats

11 starts, 2 top-10s, 7 top-15s

Notes:

– Sargeant will pilot GMS chassis no. 303 at Kentucky Speedway. The No. 25 team has utilized this chassis five times this season, most recently at Chicagoland Speedway where Sargeant started second and led a season-high 24 laps.

– Sargeant has two top-five finishes in two ARCA Racing Series starts at Kentucky Speedway.

– The Boca Raton, Fla., native is currently 11th in the NCWTS driver point standings.

Quote:

“I’m a big fan of Kentucky. I feel like I’ve run pretty well there in the past in my previous ARCA starts. I like the repave, it’s really smooth. It’s just a fun place to race at. I would almost say Kentucky has a little more grip than what Texas did after it’s repave. At the same time, setup-wise and just knowing what to expect, it helps a little bit that we’ve been to other tracks that were repaved not too long ago. Just getting the experience of going to repaved tracks every so often will help with knowing what to expect in the future.”

