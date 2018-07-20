GMS Racing NXS Kentucky Preview

Spencer Gallagher, No. 23 ISM Connect Chevrolet

Kentucky Stats

2 starts, Best Finish: 13th (2017)

Notes:

-Gallagher and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis no. 222; this chassis has been raced twice this season, once by Gallagher at Auto Club Speedway (Start:15th/Finish:11th) and then by Johnny Sauter at Dover International Speedway (Start:11th/Finish:6th).

Quote:

“I really enjoy racing at Kentucky (Speedway). It’s a unique track because of the different banking in both ends. It’s a freshly paved track but still has some of those rough characteristics. With this new downforce package I feel like it will be a really good race. This is my first race back since completing NASCAR’s Road to Recovery program and I am more ready than ever to get back behind the wheel of the No. 23 Chevrolet and to be back with my team. They have worked so hard and I will do my best to give them the finish they deserve.”

