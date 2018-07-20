Dodge Challenger Parts Now Available

Mopar Makes its Debut on AmericanMuscle

PAOLI, Pa. (July 10, 2018) – Since 2003, AmericanMuscle.com (AM) has been the home to 1979+ Mustang Parts, and a brand authority in the Ford aftermarket automotive space. Today, the parts retailer announces an expansion into a brand-new vehicle market: Dodge Challenger. The third, and current, generation of Challenger (2008+) will have its own homestead on AM now. Owners and enthusiasts will be able to peruse the site to research and purchase aftermarket performance parts and accessories.

Categories on launch will include: Accessories, Brakes, Drivetrain, Engine, Exhaust, Exterior, Intake, Interior, Lights, Suspension, Tuners, and Wheels & Tires. Over a thousand SKUs will go live on its launch, with the plan to add thousands more soon.

Don’t fret, Mustang lovers! Ford fanboys and fangirls will be shielded from seeing any Mopar-related parts, once they have selected their vehicle and generation upon arrival to the site. If the visitors ‘cookie’ settings are active, and they are not using an anonymous mode on their browser, there will be nothing displayed from the competing vehicle make, creating a seamless and unique user experience.

With over a decade of expertise in Mustang Parts, AM experts are a force to be reckoned with in the world of Pony Cars. FOMOCO and MOPAR enthusiasts are invited to check out all that AmericanMuscle offers. For the top Challenger Parts and accessories, be sure to visit: https://www.americanmuscle.com/dodge-challenger-accessories-parts.html

About AmericanMuscle

Starting out in 2003, AmericanMuscle quickly rose to be one of the leading aftermarket Mustang parts providers in the business. With the addition of Challenger in 2018, AmericanMuscle provides the most sought-after parts, accessories, and fast shipping for pony and muscle cars alike. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanMuscle is dedicated to offering the Mustang and Challenger communities with the highest level of customer service. Please visit http://www.AmericanMuscle.com for more information.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **