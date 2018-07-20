Performance Plus to Partner with Kenseth on No. 6 at Kentucky and Richmond

Premium Brand of Motor Oils and Lubricants to Team with NASCAR Champion

CONCORD, N.C. (July 10, 2018) – Performance Plus will make its debut as the primary partner for NASCAR Champion driver Matt Kenseth this weekend at Kentucky Speedway. The premium motor oil brand – which is the official motor oil of Roush Fenway Racing and helps power all of the team’s engines – will also serve as Kenseth’s primary partner on the No. 6 Ford later this season at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 22.

“I’m really excited to have Performance Plus Motor Oil on the car this weekend at Kentucky and later in the season at Richmond,” said Kenseth. “They are a great company that really helps the performance of everyone here at Roush Fenway Racing.”

Kenseth, a perennial championship contender at NASCAR’s highest level, has combined for three wins, three poles, nine top five’s and 22 top-10 finishes in Cup action at Kentucky and Richmond.

Performance Plus has served as Roush Fenway’s official oil for the past several seasons, having served as a primary partner in the NASCAR Cup Series for Roush drivers Greg Biffle and Trevor Bayne.

Kenseth will pilot the No. 6 Ford in the next four races for Roush Fenway as part of 11 more starts in the No. 6 this season.

Performance Plus automotive and industrial lubricants are the result of more than 30 years of research, technology and investment. Performance Plus lubricants meet or exceed the performance standards and requirements set by the American Petroleum Institute and multiple OEMs.

About Performance Plus

Performance Plus is the premium brand of motor oils and lubricants that perform better even under the most extreme conditions. The brand uses conventionally refined oils and proprietary, twice-refined oils, blended with industry-leading additives, to meet or exceed all industry certifications, licenses, approvals and OEM warranty requirements. With more than 30 years of innovation, research and testing, the formulations outperform under the demanding conditions of U.S. military combat vehicles and racing engines from Daytona to Indianapolis and the Bonneville Salt Flats. Visit PerformancePlusOils.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **