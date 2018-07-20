Stenhouse Jr – Kentucky Advance – Fifth Third Bank

Ricky Stenhouse Jr – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team @StenhouseJr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

· Stenhouse Jr. at Kentucky Speedway.

The two-time Xfinity champion has five career MENCS starts at Kentucky with an average starting position of 18.0 and average finishing position of 21.4.

· Last year at Kentucky

After a late race caution sent the race into overtime, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. gained three positions in the final laps to earn a 14th – place finish in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Kentucky Speedway.

· This Week

Stenhouse and the No. 17 participated in the Roval test today at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

· Leading into Race Weekend

The Olive Branch, Miss. native will stop by Fifth Third’s headquarter Thursday to visit with some employees and fans. Stenhouse’s Talladega win car will be on display in Fountain Square from 11 am -1 pm.

· About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the Company had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,191 full-service Banking Centers, including 94 Bank Mart® locations, most open seven days a week, inside select grocery stores and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of Dec. 31, 2016, Fifth Third also had a 17.9 percent interest in Vantiv Holding, LLC. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2016, had $315 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $31 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Third’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol “FITB.” Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kentucky:

“Kentucky has been a good track for us in the past. Our entire organization has been working really hard on our intermediate program. We have to keep digging and keep trying to gain some points in the standings. With it being Fifth Third’s home track hopefully we can have a strong run at Kentucky.”

