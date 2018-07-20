Ryan Reed – Kentucky Advance

Team: No. 16 Drive Down A1C Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Kentucky

Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway will mark Ryan Reed’s ninth start at the 1.5-mile track. In his previous eight starts, Reed’s best finish of seventh came in the fall of 2016.

Reed also has one start in the ARCA Racing Series at Kentucky. He won the event in 2015 after starting ninth and leading 20 laps to take home the victory.

One Year Ago at Kentucky

The field was taken by surprise coming to the green as the leaders unexpectedly checked up and created a melee in their wake. Ryan Reed started 21st and checked up, but was pushed from behind. Reed’s No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford suffered extensive damage. The team got Reed back out on the track two laps down before requiring a trip to the garage for an oil leak. Once returning to the track, the oil temperatures kept rising, sending Reed back to the garage to end his race early–resulting in a 36th-place finish.

Reed on Kentucky

“We’ve had good runs and fast cars at Kentucky in the past, so it will be important for us to capitalize on that this weekend. It’s interesting compared to Texas now since they are reversed. Kentucky is not quite as fast as Texas is. Turns 3 and 4 at Texas are really fast, where at Kentucky turns 1 and 2 are pretty fast. Turns 3 and 4 are like Texas, and turns 1 and 2 are flat. There are very different ends, but they are very similar. Texas we had some good speed this year so hopefully that will translate to Kentucky.”

Ryan Reed and Lilly Diabetes are encouraging and motivating NASCAR fans to better manage their diabetes by visiting www.DriveDownA1C.com to learn more about resources and treatment options.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others.

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research, collaboration and quality manufacturing we strive to make life better for people affected by diabetes. We offer a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines and technologies to support programs and more. For the latest updates, visit http://www.lillydiabetes.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes and Facebook: LillyDiabetesUS.

